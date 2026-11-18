Singer-songwriter Jeremy G clarified his social media post after P-pop girl group BINI’s “Unang Kilig” received a nomination at the 69th Grammy Awards.

He is one of the song’s composers and producers.

Upon learning about the Grammy nomination, he shared his reaction in a video, referring to himself as a “Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer.”

“MOM, DAD, YOUR SON IS OFFICIALLY A @Grammys NOMINATED SONGWRITER AND PRODUCER. CONGRATS @BINI_ph, CONGRATS @StarMusicPH. LET’S GO, PHILIPPINES,” Jeremy wrote on social media on Monday, November 16.

MOM, DAD, YOUR SON IS OFFICIALLY

A @Grammys NOMINATED SONGWRITER AND PRODUCER😭😭 CONGRATS @BINI_ph 😭🫡♾️ CONGRATS @StarMusicPH LETS GO PHILIPPINES😭🇵🇭 https://t.co/grlYHjR8KD — Jeremy G (@imjeremyg) November 16, 2026

His post has so far garnered 14,000 likes, 2,800 reposts, and 711 comments on X, with some users correcting him.

“Walang mali sa pag-celebrate mo, parte ka ng Unang Kilig na pinerform ng BINI. Ang mali lang ay ‘yung caption mo, ‘YOUR SON IS OFFICIALLY A GRAMMY NOMINATED SONGWRITER AND PRODUCER.’ Hindi songwriter or producer ang nominated na ikaw mismo, kundi ang performance ng BINI,” an X user wrote.

“Thank you for the song, but you are not Grammy-nominated. Still, great song!” exclaimed another user.

A community note is displayed under his post, stating: “Songwriters are not nominated for the Best Asian Pop Music Performance Grammy. Under the Recording Academy category guidelines, the award and its statuettes go exclusively to the performing artists.”

It also includes a link to the webpage where the Grammys discussed the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

Another X user also attempted to correct Jeremy’s caption.

“Congrats, BINI!! OUR NATION’S GIRL GROUP IS OFFICIALLY A

@Grammys NOMINEE FOR BEST ASIAN POP MUSIC PERFORMANCE. MOM, DAD, THE SONG I WROTE AND PRODUCED IS A GRAMMY NOMINEE.’ Fixed it for [you],” the X user wrote.

Jeremy later clarified his post, saying he “may have gotten a little carried away” when sharing his reaction to the announcement..

“I may have gotten a little carried away and said things that weren’t entirely accurate,” he wrote on Wednesday, November 17.

“But it all came from genuine excitement and joy for the song and for BINI, and I never meant to diminish anyone’s achievements. I have nothing but respect and admiration for BINI. So happy and proud of them!” Jeremy added with a heart emoji.

I may have gotten a little carried away and said things that weren’t entirely accurate. But it all came from genuine excitement and joy for the song and for BINI, and I never meant to diminish anyone’s achievements. I have nothing but respect and admiration for BINI. So happy and proud of them! ❤️ — Jeremy G (@imjeremyg) November 17, 2026

BINI, along with P-pop boy group SB19, made history as the first P-pop acts to receive nominations at the prestigious Grammy Awards, earning nods in the “Best Asian Pop Music Performance” category at the 2027 ceremony.

ALSO READ: ‘History has officially been made!’: DOT celebrates SB19, BINI’s first Grammy nominations

The Best Asian Pop Music Performance category recognizes melody-driven, commercially oriented pop music from Asian markets.

Eligible recordings may incorporate pop-rock, pop R&B, and other related styles, featuring genre-blending arrangements and layered production.

The Recording Academy said that the nominees in this category are the performing artists.

BINI earned a nomination for their performance of “Unang Kilig,” while SB19 was nominated for their performance of “VISA.”