Patrons have expressed their support for a family-owned steakhouse after it announced plans to sell two of its branches following ten years of operation.

Steak To One, which operates three branches in Metro Manila, announced that it is putting its Quezon City and Parañaque branches up for sale, citing mental health reasons and a lack of government support.

“FOR SALE: STEAK TO ONE ALL BRANCHES. RFS: ‘DI NA PO KAYA NG MENTAL HEALTH KO AND WALANG SUPORTA SA GOBYERNO

Not hacked,” a post from the restaurant reads on Monday, November 16.

“RFS” is short for “Reason For Selling.”

The owner also clarified in the comments section that their account had not been “hacked.”

“Not hacked! Dealing with a lot lately,” the restaurant’s page wrote, accompanied a folded hands emoji.

The announcement saddened patrons, who encouraged fellow Filipinos to continue supporting the local business, which is managed by business owner-content creator Rachel Imperial and also advocates for animal welfare.

A portion of the restaurant’s proceeds toward caring for rescued stray animals, which it feeds, vaccinates, and provides shelter for.

“Can we storm their branches? They help a lot of strays, they deserve so much more,” a Facebook user commented.

“Please try to support their branches! They feed strays,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Sa mga mag-plan ng Christmas or Birthday dine-in diyan… why not try here, rather than to sell-out their branches [or] franchise it to others… we can support first,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Let’s support businesses that make a difference,” another online user wrote.

Last September, a milk tea franchise ceased operations after seven years in business, citing rising costs in the country as a major challenge to sustaining its operations.

“Kahit anong marketing mo, ‘pag walang budget ang customer, wala kang magagawa,” Bea Pelayo Laderas, an Infinitea franchisee, previously said.

She also expressed hope that the government would take steps to “alleviate the sufferings of Filipino MSME owners.”

MSME stands for micro, small and medium enterprises.

ALSO READ: Milk tea franchise closes after 7 years amid rising costs, business challenges

Earlier this year, a survey by the Restaurant Owners Association of the Philippines (RestoPH) found that restaurant owners had recorded a decline in sales.

Meanwhile, TransUnion Information Solutions Inc.’s “2026 Credit Perception Index” report found that Filipinos’ expectations of financial improvement over the next 12 months had fallen to their lowest level in four years.

Among the leading concerns cited were inflation, rising living costs and energy prices.