From simple number combinations to references to viral internet memes, Filipinos’ password choices reflect both familiar habits and changing pop culture trends, according to a new study.

The Philippines’ most common passwords include “123456,” “admin,” and “12345678,” while global research has also identified pop culture-inspired passwords referencing music, anime, video games and internet trends.

The findings are from the eighth edition of NordPass’ annual Top 200 Most Common Passwords research, conducted with NordLayer Intelligence and independent cybersecurity researchers.

Aside from identifying the most frequently used passwords worldwide and in 44 countries, the study examined how pop culture has influenced people’s password choices across different decades.

20 most common passwords in the Philippines

The Philippine rankings show that simple number combinations, common words, and keyboard patterns remain popular password choices.

Here are the top 20 most common passwords in the country:

123456 admin 12345678 123456789 12345678910 1234 password 12345 1234567890 123123 admin123 1234567 user qwerty 000000 admintelecom qwerty123 654321 P@ssw0rd learning

Eleven of the 20 passwords are numeric combinations, while others consist of common words, keyboard patterns and variations of default credentials.

Globally, “123456” also retained its position as the most common password, followed by “admin” and “12345678.”

Researchers also found that 39 passwords on the global list contained special characters, up from 32 in the previous year’s research. However, many still relied on predictable combinations, such as “Admin@123” and “P@ssw0rd.”

From Metallica to ‘Skibidi Toilet’: How pop culture shapes passwords

Apart from numbers and familiar words, the study found that people’s favorite bands, movies, video games and internet trends have also made their way into passwords.

Before the 2000s, rock and metal bands inspired choices such as “metallica” and “Slayer007.” Movie classics also influenced passwords, including “corleone13” and “Rambo017.”

The 2000s saw anime and video game references become more prominent, with examples such as “Narutofoda2,” “sasuke,” “Bleach15,” and “kingdomhearts3.” Music also influenced password choices, including “eminem2004.”

For the 2010s, researchers identified gaming-related passwords such as “minecraft” and “Templerun303,” alongside social media-inspired choices like “insta123” and “telegram.”

Sports figures also left their mark, with passwords such as “Lewandowski1234!” and “neymar10.”

Meanwhile, the 2020s reflect the rapid rise of internet culture, with examples including “skibiditoilet,” “squidgamethebest,” and “roblox.com1.”

Pandemic-related terms also appeared in passwords, including “Covid@19” and “corona2020.”

“Passwords are rarely random. When people need something they’ll remember, they fall back on what they already know well — a game they spent hundreds of hours playing, a musician they loved, an athlete they admired, a show they watched to the very end. As a result, the cultural moments that once dominated public attention leave a lasting trace in the passwords people create,” Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of product at NordPass and its parent organization Nord Security, said.

However, researchers cautioned that the passwords do not necessarily indicate when they were created. For instance, someone using “metallica” may have been a longtime fan of the band or a younger listener who discovered its music more recently.

Arbaciauskas also warned that using personal interests as password inspiration could make accounts easier for cybercriminals to target.

“Pop culture passwords are a reminder that what you love makes you predictable. Hackers don’t need to know you personally — they just need to know your interests. Combine a childhood favorite band with a birth year, and you get a credential that’s both sentimental and might be cracked in under a second,” he said.

How to make your passwords more secure

Despite the growing variety of password choices, researchers stressed that predictable and reused credentials continue to pose security risks.

NordPass recommends creating strong, random passwords or passphrases that are at least 14 characters long and contain a combination of letters, numbers and special characters.

It also advises users to avoid reusing passwords across multiple accounts, regularly review existing credentials, and use a password manager to generate and securely store unique passwords.

Enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA) is another recommended measure, as it adds an additional layer of protection even if a password is compromised.

The research analyzed publicly available data breaches and dark web repositories containing passwords exposed between September 2025 and September 2026. The researchers said the data was statistically aggregated and that no personal data was acquired or purchased for the study.