— Philippine police said on Wednesday that criminal complaints had been filed against Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, over alleged online child sexual abuse offenses.

The filing of the complaints will enable prosecutors to examine evidence and decide whether charges should be filed in court.

It came less than two weeks after US authorities arrested Markle in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs allegedly showing him with underage girls.

Thomas Markle has denied the allegations, telling the Daily Mail the claims were untrue and describing them as “sick lies”.

Philippine police said complaints were filed before the prosecutor’s office in Cebu province on Monday following an investigation last month into the alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Markle had lived in Cebu for a period before returning to the United States.

Police said the complaints accuse Markle of violating local laws against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Forensic examination of the remaining devices surrendered in the Philippines by Markle’s son, Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr, was ongoing and could yield further evidence to support the case or lead to additional charges, if warranted, police said.

Meghan, an American actor, has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her marriage ​to King Charles’ younger son, Harry, in 2018.

She has said she was “deeply distressed” over the matter.

—Reporting by Nestor Corrales and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty