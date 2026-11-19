An old photo of United States President Donald Trump with former First Lady Imelda Marcos resurfaced after the politician met the matriarch during his brief visit to the country for the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The photo showed Trump and Imelda at a party at the Helmsley Hotel in New York City on Jan. 7, 1991, with Trump talking to the matriarch.

Both reportedly attended American comedian Joey Adams’ 80th birthday party.

Trump was also seen with his future second wife, Marla Maples.

The photo was taken by British society photographer Dafydd Jones.

The photo resurfaced after Trump visited the Philippines and met Imelda, his “longtime” friend, at Malacañang following his meeting with her son, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Wednesday, November 18.

During the tête-à-tête, Imelda, who was seated in a wheelchair, greeting Trump with a “Welcome to the Philippines!”

Trump, meanwhile, told the 97-year-old matriarch that she had “always been beautiful.”

“We love you,” he added.

Imelda also gave Trump a “personal token,” describing him as the “world’s next peace leader.”

Trump’s visit to the Philippines, which hosted the 49th ASEAN Summit, lasted 21 hours.

The moment prompted some Filipinos to resurface an old photo of Trump and Imelda, taken when Trump was still a 44-year-old businessman and real estate developer facing bankruptcy, while Imelda, then 61, was a former first lady living in exile with her family in the US.

At the time, Imelda was facing legal cases and allegations involving ill-gotten wealth accumulated during her husband, former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.‘s, 20-year presidency.

She was also a high-profile socialite known for her extravagant spending, couture fashion and jewelry.

As a former first lady, Imelda became a regular on the international party circuit, where she was spotted with royals, industry titans and movie stars.

Among them was Trump, who said he knew Marcos Jr.’s parents “very well” and described them as “very great.”

Commentators, former officials and news outlets have noted that Trump has spoken favorably of authoritarian leaders.

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