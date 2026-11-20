The most beautiful day in the universe is just around the corner.

The 75th edition of Miss Universe, considered one of the world’s most prestigious beauty pageants, will kick off with a series of activities leading up to its grand coronation.

This year’s edition will see reigning Miss Universe Fatima Bosch of Mexico crown her successor in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, November 25 (Philippine time).

The pageant will hold its national costume show on Sunday, November 22 and its preliminary competition on Monday, November 23, with both events scheduled to take place in the morning.

The national costume segment allows delegates to showcase creative outfits representing their countries’ cultures and identities through fashion and artistry.

Meanwhile, the preliminary competition will feature the swimsuit and evening gown rounds, as well as closed-door interviews, which will help determine the semifinalists.

The activities will culminate in the grand coronation on the morning of November 25.

Filipinos can watch the livestream of Miss Universe 2026 for free through the iWant platform.

Meanwhile, pageant fans can watch the national costume show and the preliminary competition live on the PlayTime Entertainment Facebook Page without having to wait for highlights.

The Philippines will be represented by Bea Millan-Windorski, a 24-year-old model and advocate for environmental conservation.

Miss Universe is an annual beauty pageant that celebrates women’s beauty, intelligence, confidence, leadership, advocacy and ability to inspire others.

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