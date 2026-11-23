Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski honored national hero Dr. José Rizal through a look highlighting his legacy as a writer and advocate of free expression, ahead of the preliminary competition of the 75th Miss Universe pageant.

The look, posted by the Miss Universe Philippines organization on Sunday, November 22, reimagines Rizal’s iconic black-and-white tailoring through the lens of the modern Filipina.

“JOSÉ— The Power of the Pen,” the org wrote.

The ensemble features a quill crafted from custom Abel fabric, designed to mimic the delicate form of a feather. The piece symbolizes the pen as an instrument of free expression and resistance, drawing inspiration from Rizal’s literary works, including “Noli Me Tangere”, “El Filibusterismo”, “Letter to the Young Women of Malolos” and “Mi Último Adiós.”

“Rizal used the written word to challenge injustice, champion independent thinking, and awaken national consciousness,” the concept description read.

It further underscored the enduring significance of his ideals, saying: “A reminder that the pen is a form of speech, and that the courage to think, question, and speak freely is, in itself, an act of patriotism.”

The tribute was designed by Anthony Ramirez, with Perry Tabora serving as stylist.

On Sunday, Bea also showcased her national costume, “Diwa ng Kordilyera,” also designed by Ramirez. The ensemble honored the Indigenous traditions of Kalinga and Mountain Province.

Today, November 23, Bea will take the Miss Universe stage to represent the Philippines in the preliminary competition, where delegates are set to compete in swimsuit and evening gown segments.

The 75th Miss Universe pageant is being held in Puerto Rico, with the final competition scheduled for November 25, Philippine time.

—With Rosette Adel