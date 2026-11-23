Fashion designer Mak Tumang shared his thoughts on Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski’s national costume, emphasizing the importance of silhouette in reflecting a country’s cultural identity.

In a social media post on Sunday, November 22, Tumang explained that a national costume should carry recognizable elements of a country’s heritage rather than rely solely on elaborate details and Philippine-inspired motifs.

“Because there is a difference between a spectacular costume inspired by the Philippines and a spectacular costume that is unmistakably Filipino,” he said.

Tumang, who identified himself as a costume history enthusiast, pointed out that silhouette is among the first elements people recognize in a garment, even before noticing its embroidery, embellishments, colors and materials.

He cited the Japanese kimono, Korean hanbok and Indian sari as examples of traditional garments with distinctive shapes that immediately connect them to their respective cultures.

The designer also pointed to Filipino traditional clothing, including the terno and its butterfly sleeves, the baro’t saya, the Maria Clara and various indigenous and regional garments, as examples of silhouettes that form part of the country’s sartorial history and cultural identity.



Tumang clarified that he was not advocating for national costumes to be exact reproductions of traditional clothing, acknowledging that fashion and culture continue to evolve.

“We can reinterpret, exaggerate, deconstruct, and modernize traditional forms. We can push the boundaries of creativity and introduce contemporary techniques. In fact, that is what makes costume design exciting!” he said.

He stressed, however, that creative interpretations should still retain a connection to the culture being represented.

“Hindi sapat na may Philippine-inspired embellishments, symbols, or motifs lamang. The cultural identity should be embedded in the design itself — in its form, proportions, construction, and overall visual language,” he said.

Bea wore “Diwa ng Kordilyera,” designed by Anthony Ramirez, during the Miss Universe National Costume Show on Sunday (Philippine time).



The creation draws inspiration from the Indigenous heritage of Kalinga and Mountain Province. Its details include Kalinga-inspired tattoo patterns, beadwork, traditional textiles and earthen vessels, as well as a headpiece, made of stacked clay pots.

In his post, Tumang also congratulated Ramirez, recognizing the artistry, creativity and craftsmanship behind the national costume.

“Una sa lahat, congratulations to Anthony Ramirez for his creation! I appreciate the artistry, creativity, craftsmanship, and effort that went into bringing this costume to life,” Tumang wrote.

He also revealed that Ramirez had told him the costume would be easy to make, only for the process to involve extensive work.

“Kaya pala sinabi mo sa akin na madali gawin pero andami pinagdaanan! Matinding research at approval at naghingi pa ng clearance! BEAUTIFUL!” Tumang said.

Tumang clarified that his comments were not meant to diminish the work of the designer but to encourage a deeper appreciation of how Filipino identity is represented through fashion.

“At the end of the day, this is not about diminishing the creativity or craftsmanship of the designer. It is about encouraging a deeper conversation on how we interpret and communicate Filipino identity on the international stage,” he said.

He added that a national costume carries a responsibility beyond its creator’s artistic vision, as it also represents the country’s heritage, history and identity.

“Creativity makes a costume memorable. Cultural identity makes it meaningful,” Tumang concluded.

Tumang himself has designed several memorable looks for Filipino beauty queens on the Miss Universe stage. His creations for Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray included the Mayon-inspired lava gown, the Ibong Adarna creation and the Sinag gown. He also designed Miss Universe Asia 2025 Ahtisa Manalo’s Miss Universe 2025 looks, including “Pinctada,” “Seraphim” and the “Festejada” national costume.

READ: The makings of Catriona Gray’s ‘lava walk’ and ‘Ibong Adarna’ evening gown | ‘Festival of the Philippines’: Mak Tumang’s vision for Ahtisa Manalo’s Miss Universe national costume

Tumang ended his post by describing his observations as “Just my two cents as a costume history enthusiast. EME ULIT! HAHAHA!”

Meanwhile, Ramirez also designed another look for Bea, paying tribute to Philippine national hero Dr. José Rizal.

READ: Bea Millan-Windorski pays tribute to José Rizal ahead of Miss Universe 2026 preliminaries

Bea is representing the Philippines at the 75th edition of the Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

—With Rosette Adel