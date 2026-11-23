MANILA — The head of a pontifical charity foundation has urged Filipino Catholics to stand in solidarity with Christians facing persecution in the Holy Land, warning that many are leaving their communities because of suffering and uncertainty.

Regina Lynch, president of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) International, said prayers and support from Catholics worldwide give hope to Christians struggling to remain in their homeland.

Speaking at an ACN Philippines gathering in Manila on Tuesday, Lynch said Christians in Jerusalem and the West Bank were enduring difficult conditions.

“This is the cradle of our faith, and the Christians are leaving the country because of the suffering they have and because they find it difficult to find hope,” she said.

Lynch, who recently visited the Holy Land, said Christians were deeply moved to learn that Catholics from different parts of the world remembered and supported them.

She also noted that many Filipinos working in Israel face difficult conditions and sometimes feel forgotten.

Lynch said Filipinos could relate to the suffering of Christians abroad, recalling communities in Marawi, Jolo and Basilan where believers had suffered or died for their faith.

“Please do not abandon them. Pray for them. Spread the word,” she said, urging Catholics to keep the plight of persecuted Christians in public attention.

ACN is a pontifical foundation that supports Christians facing persecution and hardship through prayer, awareness campaigns and assistance.

ACN Philippines national director Max Ventura said the organization was expanding its local presence through dioceses and Catholic schools to strengthen support for suffering Christian communities.

The organization will hold its annual Red Wednesday observance on Nov. 25 in the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro to raise awareness of persecuted Christians worldwide.