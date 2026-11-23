Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski earned praise for her graceful walk as she strutted in her two-piece swimsuit during the preliminary competition of the 75th Miss Universe pageant.

The 24-year-old model generated buzz with her striking stage presence as she showcased her bikini, complemented by a white cape, during the segment.

Bea walked confidently across the stage, executed turns to show off her figure, spread her cape while striking a pose, and then exited the stage.

The swimsuit was designed by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez.

“Wow, grabe!!! She knows her assignment… Rampadora talaga si Bea,” a Filipino commented on social media.

“Oh my goodness! What a body and poise! Bravo, Philippines,” another wrote..

“Perfect, Bea!!! Gorgeous rampa!!” a different Facebook user commented.

“Ganda ng turn!!!” another Pinoy said.

Another social media user also drew comparisons between Bea’s performance and that of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who has long been regarded as a benchmark for beauty pageant contestants.

“Catriona vibes!” the Facebook user wrote.

The swimsuit segment gives candidates an opportunity to showcase their confidence, physique, and stage presence.

Bea is among the 116 delegates competing for the Miss Universe 2026 crown in Puerto Rico. The winner will succeed reigning titleholder Fátima Bosch of Mexico.

The Philippine representative is aiming to bring home the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.