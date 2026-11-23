“Laban na laban.”

Filipinos were all praises after Bea Millan-Windorski took to the stage to introduce herself at the 75th edition of Miss Universe stage.

The prestigious beauty pageant kicked off its preliminaries in Puerto Rico, where 116 delegates are vying for the Miss Universe 2026 crown.

Bea drew cheers when she introduced herself at the pageant, with Filipinos commenting on her high energy.

“Bea Millan-Windorski, Filipinas!” she exclaimed.

“Nilalaban nya tayo huhu, grabe ang energy!!!!” a Facebook user commented with emojis.

“Laban na laban,” another Facebook user wrote with a fire emoji.

“Pilipiiinaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaasssss! Bakit parang naluluha ako sa tuwa!” a different Facebook user commented.

“Introduction pa lang, nanlalamon na,” another Pinoy commented with a collision emoji.

“Grabe, clear na clear at buo ang pagkasigaw,” a different Facebook user wrote.

Bea is representing the Philippines in the diamond edition of Miss Universe 2026, where she is among the 116 delegates vying for the crown of one of the most prestigious beauty pageants.