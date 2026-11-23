Philippine bet Bea Millan-Windorski had Filipinos cheering for her as she took the stage in her evening gown during the preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2026.

The model gracefully walked the stage in an embellished blue-and-gold gown, complemented by teal-blue fabric resembling a cape that flowed with her every step.

Bea took slow and elegant strides as she showcased her gown, designed by Anthony Ramirez, and inspired by Sulu Sea in Mindanao.

She then gracefully move her cape and struck a pose at the center of the stage before walking away.

Her evening gown performance earned praise from fellow Filipinos, with many expressing hope that she would bring home the crown.

“She did it with grace and sophistication, 100/100,” a Facebook user commented.

“Napakalinis!” another said.

“Grabe, pasabog talaga. Go, Bea, bring home the crown!! Todo mo na hanggang finals, please,” a Facebook user wrote.

“The gown is very simple yet the performance, the projection and the poise is up to the highest highest level… ang galing ng pagkadala niya,” another Pinoy commented.

“The stage and her evening gownn!!! Yes,” a different Facebook user wrote.

“Such ELEGANCE… I love the hair, the arms movement… the HAIR FLIP… WOW,” another Pinoy commented.

“Bumagay ‘yung background color sa gown niya,” a different Facebook user commented, accompanied by a heart-eyed emoji.

Bea’s evening gown was inspired by the waters of the Sulu Sea, with the ensemble celebrating Mindanao’s rich cultural heritage and extraordinary marine biodiversity.

“Inspired by the historic waters of the Sulu Sea, where centuries of maritime trade and cultural exchange have shaped the communities of our southern islands, the gown brings together intricate gold and deep blue beadwork,” she said in her social media post.

“The radiating gold embellishments pay homage to Mindanao’s ancient traditions of gold craftsmanship, while the shimmering blues reflect the waters that are home to some of the Philippines’ richest marine ecosystems,” Bea added.

“Every detail is an interpretation of the sea, from the way the beadwork catches the light to the fluid movement of the silhouette, reminiscent of the currents beneath the surface,” the Pinay continued.

Bea said she wanted her evening gown “to honor the generations of artistry, the communities whose lives are connected to these waters, and the marine life we have a responsibility to protect.”

“A tribute to the cultural and natural treasures of the southern Philippines,” the beauty queen said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bea Millan-Windorski 💫 (@bea.millan.windorski)

Bea also gained attention for her introduction at the pageant, as well as her national costume and swimsuit presentations during the preliminary competition.

READ: Mak Tumang weighs in on Bea Millan-Windorski’s Miss Universe 2026 national costume

She is vying to bring home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown, with reigning queen Fatima Bosch of Mexico set to crown her successor.

READ: ‘Rampadora talaga’: Bea Millan-Windorski wows with swimsuit walk at Miss Universe 2026 preliminaries | ‘Laban na laban’: Bea Millan-Windorski cheered for energetic intro at Miss Universe 2026 prelims