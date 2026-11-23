Some shopping malls poked fun at the viral “engineer boyfriend” claim on Threads after a woman alleged that her partner had designed the Christmas decorations at a mall in Makati City.

Several Ayala and SM malls joined the trend, posting photos of their Christmas trees with captions referencing the viral claim.

“Flex ko lang, we don’t need an engineer boyfriend. We have our very own creative and talented SM Fairview team!” SM City Fairview said.

“Pero TBH [to be honest], green flag talaga kapag marunong mag-design ng Christmas tree! HAHAHA!” it added.

“Sorry, engineers! May sarili kaming dream team! No need to look for a Christmas tree designer boyfriend when the SM City Novaliches team can make the holiday magic happen! Now THAT’S a green flag!” SM City Novaliches said.

“Everyone’s looking for the engineer boyfriend behind the Christmas tree… meanwhile, we’re looking for someone to take our single designer on a Christmas date here,” SM City Manila wrote.

“Proof that you don’t need an engineer boyfriend to build a stunning Christmas tree! Girl power! But if anyone wants to prove me wrong… come visit us here at SM City Sta. Mesa!” SM City Sta. Mesa said.

Several Ayala malls also joined in on the fun, including Glorietta, the mall originally mentioned in the Threads post.

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“So, whose engineer boyfriend designed our tree? The holiday season has officially begun at Ayala Malls Market! Market!! Come and experience the festive magic, snap a photo by the Christmas tree, and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with us!” the Market Market mall said.

“80 feet tall. A whole village behind it. Much love to the designers, engineers, boyfriends [and] girlfriends, suppliers, and everyone who brought our Very Extra Christmas to life. And most of all, to the thousands of people who come to celebrate the season with us. You’re why we do what we do,” Glorietta Malls said.

The claim

The trend began when Threads user Yanna Carmela shared photos of the massive Christmas tree at Glorietta Activity Center on November 16.

“So proud to say that my Engr. Boyfie designed this Christmas tree in Glorrietta mall, so kiliggg,” she wrote.

View on Threads

Her post caught the attention of Arlaine Dizon, a Threads user who said she works at the company “that handled the Glorietta Christmas installations this year and last year.”

“Sorry, may I know kung sino ‘yung Engr. boyfriend na tinutukoy mo na gumawa ng structure? I’m from the company that handled the Glorietta Christmas installations this year and last year. Just wanted to clarify. Thank you!” she commented.

In another comment, Dizon said she knew all the engineers’ girlfriends at their company.

“Just to clarify, both the structural works and design were done by our company last year and this year. Kindly fact-check before making any claims. Thank you!” she wrote on Carmela’s post.

Dizon also reposted the claim and commented, “Just curious kung sino ‘yung Engr. boyfie niya, coz I know all the Engrs. Hahaha!” she wrote.

View on Threads

Another Threads user, PJ Monsale, also joined the discussion and identified himself as the engineer who handled the structural plans for the 2025 and 2026 Christmas tree installations of the mall.

“Sorry for the clarification, but I am the engineer who prepared, signed, and sealed the structural plans for both last year’s and this year’s Christmas tree installations at Glorietta po,” he wrote.

“Ay, nag-comment na si Engr. Hahahaha!!” Dizon commented.

“Hindi ko po siya gf [girlfriend]. HAHAHA,” Monsale also replied.

Others also asked whether Monsale knew Carmela.

“Pero kilala niyo po siya?” a Threads user wrote.

“‘Di ko po siya kilala,” Monsale commented.

Meanwhile, in another reply, Carmela claimed her boyfriend only “designed the support of the tree” and “not the outer” part.

She later posted another update amid the buzz around her previous post where she claimed her boyfriend “designed” Glorietta’s Christmas tree.

“TAKE TWO: I am still f****** proud to say that my Engr. BF was also behind the ‘team’ who created the structure skeleton of the 2025 Glorietta Mall’s Christmas Tree — decoration was designed by Designers Bloom (oh yan ha, ‘di na credit grabber) at wala na kayong magagawa kahit pagbali-baliktarin niyo pa ang mga context niyo. Masaya pa akong sumisikat akong ganito,” Carmela wrote on November 21.

“At least na-give credit BF ko from last year’s and I’m not embarrassed, not at all,” she added.

Shopping malls usually put up large Christmas trees as part of their Yuletide decorations, with installations often beginning during the “-ber” months.

These trees are adorned with ornaments, fairy lights, tinsel, Christmas balls and other festive accents. They also serve as photo spots for shoppers visiting the malls during the holiday season.