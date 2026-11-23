Everyone could be someone’s Santa Claus.

The holiday season becomes warmer when people give gifts to others, even if they are complete strangers.

With Ayala Malls’ “A Very Extra Christmas” event, individuals can share their blessings with others and the community.

Mall shoppers can bring holiday cheer to underserved communities by joining the Liter of Light Solar Light Building Workshop at Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati city.

The workshop, which will be held on November 28 and December 5, will focus on creating lighting solutions using plastic bottles.

Visitors can also support a cause this season by donating through the “Light the World” Giving Machines at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City and Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao.

The holidays become more purrfect with Paws for Christmas, where shoppers can donate pet food and essentials at Ayala Malls Central Bloc in Cebu.

Meanwhile, The Stacks: A Story to Share at One Ayala in Makati allows visitors to donate and exchange books with other mallgoers.

Other events that highlight the spirit of giving this season include the Harbor of Hope Donation Drive at Ayala Malls Harbor Point in Olongapo and community giveaways at Market! Market! in Taguig City.

Each mall branch also offers activities that families and friends can enjoy together.

One Ayala hosts Santa’s Grooming Station, where individuals can get a haircut, and The Hobby Hub: Holiday Edition, which allows shoppers to create personalized ornaments.

Shoppers can share their wishes through Letters to Santa at Ayala Malls Circuit or get a Whimsical Christmas Keepsake postcard and visit the photobooth at Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

They can also join interactive and creative workshops at Ayala Malls Manila Bay or Ayala Malls UP Town Center.

As part of the yuletide celebrations, customers can also get the chance to win rewards and prizes, including gift certificates.

Shoppers at Ayala Malls Abreeza and Ayala Malls Centrio in Cagayan de Oro can also win a holiday trip to Yunnan, China, through a raffle promotion.

On November 11, the 80-foot Christmas tree at Glorietta lit up, marking the start of the holiday festivities.

A projection mapping and fireworks show at Ayala Malls Nuvali in Laguna is scheduled for November 28.