Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Marcus Lacanilao expressed dismay over vlogger-artist Geo Ong’s decision to travel to the agency by helicopter after being summoned for road violations.

Videos and photos of the social media personality driving a motorcycle on a public road in Palawan without wearing a helmet had circulated online. He was accompanied by two passengers, including a child, who were also not wearing helmets.

Geo also posted a photo of himself riding a motorcycle. He was also spotted riding alongside other motorists who were not wearing helmets.

The government agency flagged his actions and ordered him to appear before the LTO Palawan District Office on Tuesday, November 24, to submit a sworn explanation regarding his violations.

However, Geo appeared at the LTO Central Office in Diliman, Quezon City, on Monday, November 23, arriving by helicopter and flaunting his stunt on social media.

“Papunta na, Chief!” he wrote on Facebook, accompanying his post with Hale’s “Blue Sky” as background music.

“Bawal pa mag-drive sa Land,” the vlogger said in the comments section.

In an interview, Geo explained that taking a helicopter was his “only option” because he could not drive due to the 90-day preventive suspension of his driver’s license imposed by LTO.

“Service lang po namin, so wala pong problema siguro doon kasi… hindi naman po ako puwedeng mag-drive. So that’s my only option,” he said.

His female companion also said they would “not be able to meet the timeline” if they did not travel by helicopter.

The vlogger’s stunt did not sit well with Lacanilao, who urged content creators to set a good example for their followers.

“Eh… bigtime pala,” he quipped to reporters.

“Dapat maging halimbawa, lalo na kung nakakaluwag-luwag ka sa buhay, at sikat ka, dapat maging halimbawa ka, lalong-lalo na sa mga kabataan. Hindi ‘yung magyayabang ka, magcho-chopper ka, pumunta sa opisina ng gobyerno,” the LTO chief said, shaking his head.

“Hindi po katanggap-tanggap ‘yan,” Lacanilao added.

He also said the agency does not have a designated area where Geo’s helicopter could land.

The LTO chief said Geo had requested to meet him on Monday, a day before the vlogger’s scheduled appearance based on the latter’s show-cause order.

Lacanilao said the vlogger should not have turned his visit to the LTO into content, adding that agency takes its duties seriously.

“Bilang vlogger, may responsibilidad siyang maging maingat sa mga kilos na ipinapakita niya sa publiko dahil maaari itong gayahin ng kanyang mga tagasubaybay,” he said.

“Hindi dapat isinasantabi ang kaligtasan para lamang makakuha ng larawan o video na maibabahagi sa social media,” Lacanilao added.

“Kailangang nakatuon ang buong atensyon sa pagmamaneho sa lahat ng oras,” the LTO chief said.

Meanwhile, other Filipinos echoed Lacanilao’s sentiments about Geo’s decision to travel to the LTO by helicopter, calling the vlogger “arrogant.”

“Ayun lang… masyado na maangas,” a social media user wrote.

“Apaka yabang nitong Geo Ong haha,” another Filipino commented.

“Papansin kasi. Tanggalan na ng lisensya ‘yan forever,” a different X user wrote.

Geo has already surrendered his driver’s license to the LTO after being summoned.

He also apologized for his road violations, urging his followers to avoid making the same mistakes he did.

“My bad, guys! Mali tayo, mali. Kaya tanggap lang,” the vlogger wrote on Saturday, November 21.

“Mali tayo dito, fam. Sorry, sorry. ‘Di na mauulit sa abot ng ating makakaya. ‘Wag tularan ha. Safety first. Sabi nga, ‘pag nagkakamali, tanggapin at matuto mula rito. Love y’all, fam,” he added.

Under Republic Act No. 10054, or the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009, motorcycle riders are required to wear prescribed helmets. The use of electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle is also prohibited.

Geo is the stepfather of Jeo Ong, a housemate on “Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0.”