— British police said they evacuated 12,000 people from a concert venue in Manchester, northern England, after the release of an “unknown substance” required some in the crowd to be treated and one person to be taken to hospital.

Police declared a major incident late on Sunday after staff at the Co-op Live arena alerted them at 10 p.m. (2200 GMT) that people in the crowd had fallen ill during a performance by US rapper Don Toliver.

The ambulance service for the North West England area said it assessed more than 80 people for “eye and respiratory symptoms,” while attendees referred to a “horrible smell” and people choking, the BBC reported.

Police said on Monday they had started an investigation to find out what the substance was and how it was released after the ambulance service earlier reported the substance was believed to be tear gas.

Tear gas is a chemical irritant that temporarily incapacitates people by burning their eyes, nose and throat.

In their statement, police advised anyone who notices side-effects or becomes ill to go to hospital.

“Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert,” Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said in a statement on Monday.

Co-op Live said it was working closely with police to identify the cause of the incident.

The venue opened in 2024 and is located about 3 miles (5 km) away from the Manchester Arena in the centre of the city, where 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Toliver, who has been nominated for several Grammys this year, had been due to perform at London’s O2 Arena on Monday, but the concert was postponed to December 15 as a result of Sunday’s incident, the venue said in a statement.

—Reporting by Sarah Young in London and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Kate Mayberry, Xevi Fontdegloria and Barbara Lewis