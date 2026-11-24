Filipinos can show their support for Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski by voting for her national costume, “Diwa ng Kordilyera,” in the Best National Costume category of the 75th Miss Universe pageant.

READ: Mak Tumang weighs in on Bea Millan-Windorski’s Miss Universe 2026 national costume

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization encouraged Filipinos to rally behind Bea in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 22, as it called on the public to help showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage on the international stage.

“Let’s rally behind Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski and the Diwa ng Kordilyera in the Best National Costume Voting!” the organization wrote.

Those who wish to cast their votes can follow these steps:

Download the MU Fan App.

Open the app and go to the Vote tab.

Select National Costume voting.

Choose the Philippines to cast your vote for Bea.



Bea’s national costume, designed by Anthony Ramirez, draws inspiration from the Indigenous traditions of Kalinga and Mountain Province. It features traditional patterns, intricate beadwork and the Banga Salidsid.

More than its craftsmanship, the beauty queen said the ensemble pays tribute to the strength of Cordilleran women and carries a message about protecting water resources and ensuring access to clean, reliable water for communities.

“More than its craftsmanship, this look honors the strength of Cordilleran women and carries a message close to my heart: the importance of protecting our water resources and ensuring access to clean, reliable water for every community,” Bea shared.



The Philippines has won the Miss Universe Best National Costume title five times, with Charlene Gonzales (1994), Gazini Ganados (2019), Michelle Dee (2023), Chelsea Manalo (2024) and Ahtisa Manalo (2025) bringing home the distinction.

Bea hopes to continue the country’s winning streak with her ‘Diwa ng Kordilyera’ ensemble.

She is also vying to bring home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown, with the pageant’s final competition scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, November 25 (Philippine time).