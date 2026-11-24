Rodent sightings prompted two Metro Manila establishments to temporarily suspend operations after customers reported seeing rats on their premises.

24 Chicken temporarily closed its Far Eastern University (FEU) branch in Manila from Sunday until Monday, November 22 to 23 “to conduct pest control, deep cleaning, and thorough facility maintenance.”

“We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to keep our store safe, clean, and ready to serve you,” it said in an advisory.

Its FEU branch resumed operations on Tuesday, November 24.

The move came after an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video on Sunday, November 22, showing a rat inside a 24 Chicken branch in Morayta, Manila.

The rodent was seen on top of a showcase chiller inside the establishment’s kitchen.

bagong employee ba to ng 24 Chicken Morayta? ems 🤣

anyways, on the serious note, sana maging aware ung branch owner/s regarding dito and masanitize na immediately ung branch. mahirap niyan is hindi lang iisang branch ang apektado nito, pati buong franchise ng 24 Chicken damay. 🙃🙃

— ʜᴀɴɴɪ ☆ | iya (@hanniehae1008) November 22, 2026

ZUS Coffee also temporarily closed its branch in California Garden Square in Mandaluyong City on Sunday after a video showing a rat inside one of its branches went viral.

An advisory posted on the establishment’s doors said it was closed for a “full top-to-bottom clean and maintenance.”

The coffee chain also responded to the video, assuring the uploader that it had taken “immediate action to address the situation.”

“The affected outlet has been temporarily closed as we conduct additional cleaning, inspection, and preventive measures to ensure the safety of our customers and team. Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” ZUS Coffee said.

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A Threads user shared a video on Saturday, November 21 showing a rat inside one of ZUS Coffee’s branches in Mandaluyong.

In the video, the rodent was seen dragging a container before disappearing behind the counter.

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Food establishments are required to implement vermin control measures and ensure that areas where food and drinks are stored or prepared are “constructed and maintained as to exclude vermin.”

“A vermin abatement program shall be maintained in the establishments by their owners, operators, or administrators. If they fail, neglect or refuse to maintain a vermin abatement programs, the local health agency will undertake the work at their expense,” Presidential Decree 856, also known as the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines, said.

It defined vermin as “a group of insects or small animals such as flies, mosquitoes, cockroaches, fleas, lice, bedbugs, mice, and rats which are vectors of diseases.”