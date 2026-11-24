Filipino tennis fans will have opportunities to watch Alex Eala compete in Manila and meet the tennis star in Melbourne during the Australian Open 2027 through a series of exclusive experiences.

The offers include a homecoming package featuring access to Alex’s Manila match, a trip to the Australian Open in Melbourne, and a limited redemption opportunity for a meet-and-greet with the Filipina athlete.

Alex, currently ranked world No. 15 by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), was named the face of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tennis The World campaign in Asia Pacific, excluding China, in August 2026.

The partnership also includes opportunities for members of the travel program to access tennis events and experiences featuring Alex.

How to watch Alex Eala play in Manila

Two winning bidders will receive the Alex Eala Live: Game. Set. Celebrate. package, which runs from Dec. 7 to 9, 2026.

The three-day, two-night experience allows each winning bidder to bring one companion and includes:

A two-night stay in a Deluxe Suite at Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts.

Two tickets to a meet-and-greet with Alex and other players.

Two passes to an exclusive pre-match Gala Night.

Two passes to the official Media Day press conference.

Two tickets to Alexs Tennis Clinic.

Two Silver A tickets to Alex’s match against Indonesia’s Janice Tjen on December 8 at Philippine Arena.

Complimentary round-trip shuttle service between the hotel and arena.

Complimentary round-trip shuttle service between the hotel and arena. Daily breakfast for two.

Exclusive tennis merchandise, including Alex-signed tennis balls.

Marriott Bonvoy members can participate in the auction by placing a bid of 200,000 points through the program’s official website until November 27.

Flights to and from Manila are not included in the package.

How to meet Alex at the Australian Open 2027

One member will be selected through a sweepstakes to attend the Australian Open 2027 in Melbourne and meet Alex.

The prize includes round-trip flights from Manila to Melbourne, a two-night stay at The Westin Melbourne, an exclusive meet-and-greet with Alex, access to the Australian Open 1 Point Slam, and exclusive merchandise and tournament welcome items.

Interested members can register at www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/TennisTheWorld until December 15 this year.

How to get an Alex experience for one point

Members will also have the chance to redeem one of 10 limited packages through Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ 1-Point Drop.

Each package includes a meet-and-greet with Alex, access to the Australian Open 1 Point Slam, and a one-night stay at The Westin Melbourne for two.

The packages will be available for redemption on Dec. 1, 2026, at 7 p.m. Manila time, for one Marriott Bonvoy point each.

The experiences are part of the Tennis The World campaign, which also gives the hotel group’s members access to Australian Open ticket pre-sales and other tennis-related opportunities.

The Australian Open 2027 will take place from January 11 to 31 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.