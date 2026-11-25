Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski expressed her love for the country, regardless of the outcome of the pageant finals, while showcasing the artistry of the T’boli people of South Cotabato through her Filipiniana dress.

In an Instagram post ahead of the Miss Universe 2026 finals, the 24-year-old model shared photos of herself wearing a modern Filipiñiana creation by Filipino designer Jaggy Glarino.

The black dress featured intricate red, black, and white beadwork inspired by the T’boli, an Indigenous group in South Cotabato known for its beadwork and jewelry-making traditions.

The ensemble also featured exaggerated butterfly sleeves that emphasized the traditional Filipiñiana silhouette.

“More than anything, this look is a reminder of how much beauty, talent, and history our country holds, and how proud I am to carry a little piece of it with me. Whatever happens tonight, mahal na mahal kita, Pilipinas,” Bea said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bea Millan-Windorski 💫 (@bea.millan.windorski)

The Miss Universe Philippines organization also posted a video of Bea showcasing the Filipiñiana ensemble.

“On the morning of the Miss Universe Finals, she carries our heritage with pride and a heart full of love for the country she represents. Tonight, para sa Pilipinas!” the MUPH said.

Bea is vying to bring home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown in the pageant’s 75th edition, with the coronation night taking place in Puerto Rico.

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