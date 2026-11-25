The Philippines continued its streak of Miss Universe semifinal appearances as Bea Millan-Windorski secured a spot in the Top 30 of the pageant’s 75th edition.

The 24-year-old was among the delegates who advanced to the semifinals of Miss Universe 2026.

In a video featuring her interview, Bea described the Philippines as a “pageant nation.”

“We really are a pageant nation, and during American colonization, pageantry was one of the only sanctioned ways that Filipinos could express a unified national identity,” the Filipino-American said.

“I grew up training ballet up until the pre-professional level, and I’m really grateful that my mom helped me pursue that passion because I think it helps, even now with my pasarela,” Bea added, referring to a candidate’s signature walk in beauty pagaents.

“THE JOURNEY TO THE CROWN CONTINUES! BEA MILLAN-WINDORSKI IS IN THE TOP 30! One step closer to the moment we’ve been dreaming of. Keep your eyes on our queen!” the Miss Universe Philippines organization said.

Bea’s advancement to the Top 30 following the first cut was met with cheers from Filipinos on social media.

“PHILIPPINES MADE IT! OMG, BEA MILLAN-WINDORSKI!!!! YOU MADE IT, MAMA!!! GO BEA!!! #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2026,” an online user commented.

“PASOK! Naiiyak na siya. Bea Millan-Windorski advances to the TOP 30. Tuloy ang laban!” another wrote, sharing a clip of the moment.

PASOK! Naiiyak na siya.🙏

Bea Millan-Windorski advances to the TOP 30. Tuloy ang laban! #Missuniverse2026 #WINdor5ki #BeaMillanWindorski https://t.co/tkzJaW6XM9 — Yashael 👑❣️📸 (@Dainsleif_10) November 25, 2026

“#MissUniverse2026 #Philippines Umiyak si Bea nung tinawag sa Top 30. Naiyak din ako, andami kasi nung Top 30 dzaiiii, nainip nako!” “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda commented.

“Miss Universe Philippines Bea Millan-Windorski enters the top 30. She got emotional. Oh, our Bea. Imagine how much pressure ramdam niya. Virtual hug,” another wrote.

“Nag-iisang SEA [Southeast Asian]! Grabe ang pressure, please. ILABAN MO, BEA! #MissUniverse2026,” a different Pinoy commented.

The selected delegates will next compete in the swimsuit round.

Bea is vying to bring home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown at the pageant’s 75th edition in Puerto Rico.