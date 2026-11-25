Philippine bet Bea Millan-Windorski continued to impress Filipino fans with her performance in the swimwear round of the Miss Universe 2026 finals in Puerto Rico.

The 24-year-old model walked the stage in a yellow two-piece swimsuit paired with a sheer yellow cape after advancing to the Top 30 of the pageant.

Bea opened her walk with a dramatic turn toward the audience before strutting across the stage and moving her arms to showcase the flowing cape.

She later removed the cape, struck several poses at the center of the stage and completed her walk.

Bea’s performance, much like her earlier preliminary presentation, drew praise from Filipinos, who took to social media to commend the La Union beauty.

“SMOKING HOT!” an online user commented, accompanied by a fire emoji.

SMOKING HOT!🔥 BEA MILLAN-WINDORSKI DURING MISS UNIVERSE 2026 SWIMSUIT COMPETITION #WINdor5ki #BeaWindorski

#MissUniverse2026 https://t.co/SiT5qOWUAg — Luk Veala (@Lukveala) November 25, 2026

“ANG FLAWLESS, GRABE. SHE HANDLED THAT CAPE WITH SO MUCH FINESSE! GO, BEA,” another commented.

“Bea #WINdor5ki. Kinabog ang Swimsuit portion. Galing!” a different Pinoy commented.

“Give na give sa slow stride and opening pose. WINDRA!!!” another cheered.

“S*** nilaban! She delivered a flawless performance. Kalmado at plakado. #MissUniverse2026,” a different Pinoy wrote.

Bea is among the 12 delegates who advanced to the next round of Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico.

READ: ‘Ilaban mo yan’: Filipinos back Bea Millan-Windorski after Miss Universe Top 12 breakthrough | ‘Naiyak din ako’: Pinoys cheer as Bea Millan-Windorski enters Top 30 of Miss Universe 2026

If she wins, she will bring home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe title, adding to the country’s four previous victories in the prestigious international pageant.