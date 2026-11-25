Filipinos continued to rally behind Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski after she secured a spot in the Top 12 of the 75th Miss Universe pageant.

Following her advancement, Pinoys took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement and encourage the 24-year-old beauty queen to keep pushing for the crown.

“Pasok tayo sa TOP 12, Lets goo Bea ilaban mo yan,” one X user posted.

“Pasok ulit for top 12!!!!!! LAVAAAARN,” another wrote.

Anoter X user also celebrated Bea’s advancement, saying, “Pasok sa top 12!! Pasok tayo mga beh juskoo go Bea Windorski. Ilaban na hanggang top 5 at korona.”

Bea earlier advanced to the Top 30, where she competed in the swimsuit round, confidently walking the stage in a yellow two-piece ensemble.

The Filipina bet’s latest achievement has kept pageant fans hopeful as she continues her bid to bring home the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown.

Here are the top 12 Miss Universe bets:



The 75th Miss Universe pageant is being held in Puerto Rico.