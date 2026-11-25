Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski brought a tribute to the Philippines to the international stage, wearing a white creation by Filipino designer Anthony Ramirez during the evening gown round of the Top 12 at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

The gown featured oyster-shell capiz beads inspired by the country’s nickname, the “Pearl of the Orient,” as well as jewelry by Jewelmer.

The pageant host explained the three inspirations behind Bea’s choice of white attire during the evening gown presentation.

“First, the oyster shell capiz beads reference her country’s nickname, the Pearl of the Orient,” the host said.

The second reason was personal: Bea’s mother had dreamed of seeing her win the Miss Universe crown wearing a white dress.

The third inspiration came from Bea’s favorite Miss Universe winner, who also wore white when the international pageant was last held in Puerto Rico in 2002.

In a social media post, the Miss Universe Philippines organization described the ensemble as a tribute to the country.

“Every detail, every movement, every step tells a story of home. Bea Millan-Windorski brings her tribute to the Philippines to life in this stunning creation by Anthony Ramirez,” the organization said.

“Mahal naming Pilipinas!” it added.



Bea’s styling team included Perry Tabora, with Kris De Leon as assistant stylist. Ian Mendajar served as her pasarela trainer, while Gem Orpilla handled digital and snaps and Earl Evasco handled social media.

Bea previously advanced to the Top 30, where she competed in the swimsuit round wearing a yellow two-piece ensemble paired with a sheer cape.

READ: ‘Naiyak din ako’: Pinoys cheer as Bea Millan-Windorski enters Top 30 of Miss Universe 2026 | ‘Kinabog ang swimsuit’: Bea Millan-Windorski slays in Miss Universe 2026 swimwear round

She later secured a place in the Top 12, prompting Filipino pageant fans to express their support for her on social media as she continued her bid for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

READ: ‘Ilaban mo yan’: Filipinos back Bea Millan-Windorski after Miss Universe Top 12 breakthrough

The Philippines is seeking its fifth Miss Universe crown, following its victories with Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margie Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, and Catriona Gray in 2018.