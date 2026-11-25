“Hingang malalim!”

Filipino pageant fans took to social media to express their excitement and support as Philippine bet Bea Millan-Windorski secured a spot in the Top 5 of Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico.

The 24-year-old model continued to make waves with her performance in the 75th edition of the international beauty pageant, keeping the country’s hopes of bringing home its fifth Miss Universe crown alive.

As Bea advanced to the Top 5, Filipinos rallied behind her, hoping she would bring home the coveted crown for the Philippines.

“TOP 5. Hingang malalim! Miss Universe Philippines 2026, Bea Millan-Windorski,” an online user wrote with a folded-hands emoji.

“Bea Millan-Windorski, Philippines. Enters the top 5! This is it! The Q&A portion. This is one of Bea’s strong opportunities to make a statement and her own moment,” another user wrote.

“Bea Millan-Windorski enters the Top 5!! Lamunin mo ang mic!” exclaimed a different user, referring to the Question and Answer portion for the five finalists of the pageant.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization also rallied behind the beauty queen.

“The crown is within reach, and the entire nation is behind you. Bring it home, BEA!” the MUPH said.

Bea is vying for the Philippines’ fifth crown in the 75th edition of Miss Universe.