Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski delivered a compelling answer during the question-and-answer portion of the 75th Miss Universe pageant, earning applause from a judge and praise from Filipino pageant fans.

Asked how she would convince daughters that the Miss Universe pageant remains relevant after 75 years, Bea highlighted the importance of honoring the women who came before while using their experiences and wisdom to build a better future for the next generation.

“I’m so honored to be part of the 75th anniversary because it is honoring the past, present and future of women,” she said.

“I’m standing on the shoulders of the women who came before me who believed in a kinder and brighter future, and I would use their wisdom to guide the present so that we could build the kind of future that we all deserve,” she added.

She also underscored her commitment to advocacy, saying she would use her experience in the international arena to work with the United Nations and continue championing climate-displaced communities and vulnerable voices around the world.

“I would use my experience in the international arena to work with the United Nations to continue my work advocating for climate displaced communities and vulnerable voices all around the world,” Bea added, before concluding with, “Thank you, Philippines.”

Her response appeared to resonate with the judges, with one of them seen applauding and smiling after her answer.

Filipino pageant fans were equally impressed, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the Filipina candidate’s performance.

“MIC DROP BEA MILLAN!!!” one X user exclaimed.

Another praised her delivery, writing, “Ganyan Bea ilaban mo nga sa sagottttt huhu galing mo.”

One netizen also couldn’t help but notice the judge’s reaction, writing, “Yung judge na nagtanong kay Bea PALAKPAK NA MAY KASAMANG NGITI PATI PAA SIGURO PUMAPALAKPAK.”

“Wow napapalakpak ang judge sa sagot ni Bea!” another X user remarked.

Bea’s strong Q&A performance comes after securing a place in the Top 5 of the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico, keeping her bid for the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown alive.

She also paid tribute to the country during the evening gown competition, wearing a white creation by Filipino designer Anthony Ramirez inspired by the Philippines’ moniker, the “Pearl of the Orient.” The gown featured oyster-shell capiz beads and jewelry by Jewelmer.