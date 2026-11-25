“You have given us so many reasons to be proud.”

This was what the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization said after Bea Millan-Windorski finished as third runner-up at Miss Universe 2026.

The 24-year-old model continued the country’s long-standing semifinal streak and impressed Filipinos with her performances at the international beauty pageant.

Bea consistently impressed Pinoys with her performances in the competition, from the preliminaries down to the finals.

Apart from how confidently she carried herself, the Filipina also made a mark with her answer during the question-and-answer portion for the Top 5 finalists.

The Filipina brought up her advocacy for environmental conservation, calling on world leaders to listen to nature and learn from sea turtles’ instinct to help one another.

RELATED: FULL TEXT: Bea Millan-Windorski’s final Q&A answer at Miss Universe 2026

Bea followed in the footsteps of her Miss Universe Philippines predecessor, Ahtisa Manalo, who also finished as third runner-up at Miss Universe 2025.

The MUPH organization congratulated Bea for her strong representation of the Philippines.

“Congratulations to our very own Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski, who finishes as 3rd Runner-Up at the 75th Miss Universe! What a journey it has been!” it said in a social media post.

“Bea, you have given us so many reasons to be proud. We saw your courage, your grace, and the heart you brought to every moment on that stage,” the MUPH added.

“Today, your name is written in the universe of remarkable women, leaving behind something no crown can measure: the love and admiration of millions of Filipinos,” the organization said.

“Hold your head high, Bea! The Philippines will always be your crown. Keep your light shining brighter than ever, our Miss Universe 2026 3rd Runner-Up,” the MUPH continued.

Other Filipinos also congratulated the Filipina beauty queen in the comments section..

“Crown or no crown, you made the entire nation proud. Salamat, Bea!” a Filipino wrote.

“You made us proud, Beaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!” another exclaimed.

“Mahal ka namin, Beaaaaa! Apakagaling mo!” a different Pinoy commented.

“You made us all proud, Bea! Walang butas ang overall performance mo!” another wrote.

“The crown may be out of reach, but the pride you gave the Philippines is immeasurable. You have won our hearts, Bea! Forever our queen, BEAyond the crown,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Congratulations sayo, Bea, para saming mga Pilipino, you’re the one MISS UNIVERSE. Hindi ito about the title, this is all about the people [who supported] you in the beginning,” a different Facebook user commented.

Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto took home the Miss Universe 2026 crown.

Dominican Republic’s Melissa Núñez finished as first runner-up, while Venezuela’s Clara Vegas placed second runner-up.

Bea finished as third runner-up, while New Zealand’s Georgia Waddington placed fourth runner-up.