Posts and memes about Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray once again dominated Filipinos’ social media feeds on Wednesday, November 25, after the Philippines fell short of securing the crown at the 75th Miss Universe.

Philippine bet Bea Millan-Windorski finished her Miss Universe 2026 journey as third runner-up, following in the footsteps of her predecessor, Ahtisa Manalo, who also placed third runner-up in the previous edition.

Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto took home the Miss Universe 2026 crown.

Dominican Republic’s Melissa Núñez finished as first runner-up, while Venezuela’s Clara Vegas placed second runner-up.

Bea placed third runner-up, while New Zealand’s Georgia Waddington finished as fourth runner-up.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization congratulated Bea for her efforts in representing the country, saying that the Philippines “will always” be her “crown.”

READ: ‘The PH will always be your crown’: Praise poured in for Bea Millan-Windorski after Miss Universe 2026 3rd runner-up finish

“Bea, you have given us so many reasons to be proud. We saw your courage, your grace, and the heart you brought to every moment on that stage,” the MUPH said.

“Today, your name is written in the universe of remarkable women, leaving behind something no crown can measure: the love and admiration of millions of Filipinos,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ failure to secure the Miss Universe crown prompted some Pinoys to bring Catriona back into the conversation as a coping mechanism.

Catriona was the last Filipino to win the Miss Universe crown, taking the title in 2018.

She has also become a “blueprint” for some Miss Universe candidates, serving as an inspiration as they compete in the international beauty pageant.

Miss Earth 2025 Top 8 finalist Joy Barcoma was among those who brought Catriona back into the conversation, sharing a photo of the beauty queen during the Miss Universe 2018 finals.

“GO, ATE,” she wrote.

Joy’s post has so far garnered 78,900 reactions, 22,000 shares and over 850 comments on Facebook.

“Pampalubag loob,” a Facebook user commented, adding a laughing emoji.

“So ayun, manunuod na lang ulit ng laban ni Cat, pampa-GV [good vibes],” another Pinoy wrote.

“Pagod na pagod na balakang ni Catriona kaka-rampa every year HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” a different Facebook user commented.

“Our Miss Universe 2018 is the Philippines. Coping mechanism malala,” another Pinoy wrote, sharing a video of Catriona in the evening gown round of Miss Universe 2018.

Our Miss Universe 2018 is the Philippines. Coping mechanism malala. #MissUniverse2026 https://t.co/kEItLMfOPN — Auntie Selina (@auntieselina_) November 25, 2026

“Bea Millan-Windorski, you may not have won the crown, but you made an entire nation proud. YouTube search: MU 2018 Catriona Gray full performance,” another online user wrote, sharing a photo of a queer person typing on a laptop, which has since become a meme.

Bea Millan-Windorski, you may not have won the crown, but you made an entire nation proud. 🥹 youtube search: MU 2018 Catriona Gray full performance 🥲🥲 #MissUniverse2026 #BeaMillanWindorski #WINdor5ki https://t.co/rcMMMX38Cs — chan (@dlwlrma_chnn) November 25, 2026

“CATRIONA GRAY! Take your [ninth] walk as a Miss Universe,” another Pinoy joked.

CATRIONA GRAY! Take your 9th walk as a Miss Universe #MissUniverse

#MissUniverse2026 https://t.co/DVFKhsCQsI — DANIELE LAV U🇮🇹 (@izme_daniele) November 25, 2026

“Congratulations, Catriona Gray! Hindi ka magpapahinga today, our pambansang coping mechanism, hahaha,” another commented, sharing the moment before Catriona was crowned Miss Universe 2018.

Congratulations, Catriona Gray! Hindi ka magpapahinga today our pambansang coping mechanism hahaha. https://t.co/6OUeHJMqYB — Zoey talks (@bunsooooxx) November 25, 2026

Catriona has inspired other beauty pageant candidates through her stage presence, eloquence and poise at Miss Universe, setting a benchmark for aspiring beauty queens and leaving a lasting mark on the pageant’s history.

READ: Pinoy social media turns to Catriona Gray as Miss Universe 2025 ‘coping mechanism’ anew