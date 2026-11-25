The country’s literary community welcomed a new batch of award-winning writers as the 76th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature honored 60 literary awardees, including a new inductee to its prestigious Hall of Fame on Tuesday, November 24.

The annual awards ceremony recognized outstanding works across 22 writing categories, following a record-breaking 3,040 entries, the highest number in the competition’s history.

Among this year’s notable honorees was playwright Dustin Edward Celestino, who became the 31st inductee into the Palanca Hall of Fame after securing his fifth First Prize in the competition’s regular writing categories.

Celestino earned his latest recognition for “Kritisismo” under the Dulang Ganap ang Haba category. His previous First Prize-winning works were “The Story of This Father” (Full-Length Play, 2017), “Ang Pangahas na si Pepe Rodriguez” (Dulang Ganap ang Haba, 2017), “Ang Duyan ng Magiting” (Dulang Ganap ang Haba, 2019) and “Fidelity” (Full-Length Play, 2025).

His induction adds another milestone to his literary career and contributions to Philippine literature.

Literary figures at the ceremony

The ceremony was graced by Gawad Dangal ng Lahi awardee lawyer Nicolas Pichay, an accomplished poet, playwright, essayist, translator and lawyer, who served as the guest of Honor and speaker.

Pichay was inducted into the Palanca Hall of Fame in 2007 after winning six First Prizes. He is also a recipient of the S.E.A. Write Award, Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Balagtas, and the University of the Philippines Outstanding Alumni Award in 2024.

His notable works include the award-winning play “Almanac for a Revolution,” poetry collection “Ang Lunes na Mahirap Bunuin,” and musicals “Lapulapu” and “Maxie.” He has also contributed to Filipino translations of world classics and advocated for cultural heritage and intellectual property rights.

Meanwhile, Criselda “Dang” Cecilio-Palanca delivered the Foundation’s opening remarks during the ceremony.

First-time winners join established literary voices

Of the 60 awardees, 36 were first-time winners, while 24 were former winners, highlighting the competition’s continued recognition of emerging writers alongside established literary figures.

In the Kabataan Division, Shania Gabrielle Catibog won First Prize in Kabataan Sanaysay for “Ang Tao Bilang Tao,” while Riley James Ti took the top honor in Kabataan Essay for “Rekindling Kapwa.”

The Filipino Division recognized Benedick Damaso, who won First Prize in Maikling Kuwento for “Dear Cora” and John Patrick Solano, who topped Maikling Kuwentong Pambata for “Si Valentin at ang Museo ng Lungsod Pasig.”

Arjay Ivan Gorospe won First Prize in Sanaysay for “Developing Story,” while Allan John Andres received the top honor in Tula for “Sa Kalye Khiyag Ko Naiwan ang Aking Anino.”

In children’s literature, Mark-Jhon Prestoza won First Prize in Tula para sa mga Bata for “Kapag Humuni ang Kuliglig.”

Other First Prize winners in the Filipino Division included Elijah Felice Rosales for the one-act play “Human Rights Story of the Year” and Ryan Valerio for the screenplay “Taya sa Bawat Hinga.”

In the Regional Languages Division, Suzanne Madelle Añonuevo won First Prize in Short Story-Cebuano for “Simpatiya Alang sa Inahan.” Ritchie Pagunsan took the top honor in Short Story-Hiligaynon for “Ang Ulihi nga Sukol,” while Jefferson Somera won in Short Story-Ilokano for “Piso.”

The English Division also recognized several writers across fiction, poetry, essays, and dramatic writing.

Myrza Sison won First Prize in Short Story for “No. 64,” while Kin Sabala received the top award in Short Story for Children for “Arial.”

Rhyan Andrade won First Prize in Essay for “A Filipino Family at the Table,” while Johanna Carissa Loren Fernandez topped Poetry for “Solidago.”

Ian Fermin Casocot won First Prize in Poetry Written for Children for “The Ark of Disappearing Animals.”

In dramatic writing, Randy Villanueva won First Prize in One-Act Play for “The Aswang,” while Dexter Michael Osorio received the top honor in Full-Length Play for “Coping Mecha.”

Novel and Nobela winners

The awards also recognized outstanding long-form fiction in the Novel and Nobela categories, which were open for this contest year.

John Bryan Balolong received the Grand Prize in Nobela for “Ang Abugadong Hindi Nanalo sa Kaso.” No Special Prize was awarded in the category.

In Novel, Gutierrez Mangansakan II won the Grand Prize for “Faramanis,” while Anthony Anton Juan Jr. received the Special Prize for “Cement.”

The Palanca Awards legacy

Since its establishment, the Palanca Awards has recognized 2,694 authors and honored 2,798 winning works from 1951 to 2026. With Dustin Edward D. Celestino’s induction this year, the Hall of Fame now counts 31 literary figures among its honorees.

Businessman and philanthropist Carlos Palanca Sr. established the awards in 1950 to recognize and encourage Filipino literary talent. Over the years, the competition grew into the country’s longest-running literary awards and earned the distinction of being dubbed the “Pulitzer Prize of the Philippines.”

Through its 22 writing categories, the competition recognized works in Filipino, English, regional languages, and youth literature, giving writers from different backgrounds and generations a platform to showcase their craft and contribute to the country’s literary heritage.

The awarding ceremony was also streamed live on Facebook.

