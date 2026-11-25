Grand jury indictment returned on Tuesday doubles Los Angeles federal charges to two counts

Each count carries up to 20 years in prison if convicted, US attorney says

Judge ruled Markle mentally competent for trial after psychiatric evaluation last week

— Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and father-in-law of Britain’s Prince Harry, was indicted on Tuesday in US federal court on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The indictment doubles the number of federal charges currently lodged in Los Angeles against the 82-year-old Markle in a case that grew out of an investigation initiated last month in the Philippines, where he previously resided.

The elder Markle was originally charged on November 5 in a criminal complaint with a single felony count of possessing child sexual abuse images.

According to an FBI affidavit filed with the complaint, the material in question was found in two Los Angeles storage units and included two explicit photos of Markle posed with a naked underage girl and other images of him with children in various stages of undress.

One of the photos showed a naked girl in a room that appeared to be ⁠part of a motel chain in the Philippines, the affidavit said.

Philippine police said last week criminal complaints had been filed against Markle in the country’s Cebu province, where he once lived, accusing him of violating local laws against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Markle has denied the allegations, telling the Daily Mail the claims were untrue and describing them as “sick lies.”

He was arrested on November 6 at a Florida assisted-living facility where he has been a patient, and is expected to be transferred to California in the coming weeks to be arraigned in US District Court in Los Angeles on the two-count grand jury indictment returned on Tuesday.

Following a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation of Markle, a US magistrate judge in Tampa, Florida, last week ruled that he was mentally competent to stand trial, meaning that he understood the proceedings against him and could assist in his own defense.

Each count of possession of child sexual abuse material, an offense referred to in the US criminal code as possession of child pornography, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted, the US attorney’s statement said.

Meghan Markle, an American actor, has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her marriage to King Charles’ younger son, Harry, in 2018, when the duchess has said she first became aware of allegations against her father. She has said she was “deeply distressed” over the matter, which led her to cut off contact between her father and her two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

—Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast