Filipinos are hoping for a repeat of the Philippines’ 2013 victory at Miss International 2026 as Katrina Johnson represents the country in the beauty pageant, which holds its finals on Wednesday evening, November 25.

The 28-year-old licensed pharmacist from Davao City is competing in the Japan-based pageant, now on its 64th edition in, Tokyo.

Katrina is hoping to bring home the Philippines’ seventh Miss International title.

She earlier described competing at Miss International as the “culmination of years of believing, becoming, and refusing to give up on the possibilities” of her “own life.”

“What a beautiful day to be living a prayer,” Katrina wrote.

“Regardless of what happens tonight, I hope my journey reminds someone out there that there is no expiration date on a dream, that trying again is something to be proud of, and that sometimes, the most beautiful chapters of our lives begin when we find the courage to put ourselves out there one more time,” she added.

“Pilipinas, ito na ang ating panahon,” the beauty queen concluded.

Filipinos wasted no time cheering for the beauty queen, hoping she could bring home the crown, especially following the Philippines’ third runner-up finish at Miss Universe 2026.

The 75th edition of Miss Universe, which also took place earlier today, November 25, saw Philippine bet Bea Millan-Windorski finish as third runner-up.

READ: ‘The PH will always be your crown’: Praise poured in for Bea Millan-Windorski after Miss Universe 2026 3rd runner-up finish

As a coping mechanism, some Filipinos have reuploaded videos and photos of Catriona Gray’s Miss Universe 2018 journey, the last time the Philippines won the global beauty pageant.

READ: Coping mechanism on: Catriona Gray makes a comeback on Pinoys’ feeds after Miss Universe 2026

Meanwhile, Filipinos also rallied behind Katrina, with many hoping the Philippines would repeat its 2013 Miss International victory.

“Hoping we can bounce back at Miss International—it’s starting now, guys! Let’s show our full support for Katrina Anne Johnson!” an X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

“Bawi na lang sa Miss International. Manifesting mamaya,” another wrote, sharing photos from the Philippines’ pageant victories in 2013.

That year, Philippine bet Ariella Arida finished as third runner-up at Miss Universe, while Venezuela’s Gabriela Isler took home the crown.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Bea Santiago won the Miss International 2013 title.

The country also secured the Miss Supranational crown that year through Mutya Datul. In 2026, another Filipina, Katrina Llegado, won the same title.

Bawi nalang sa Miss International. Manifesting mamaya #missinternational2026 https://t.co/MTnc2YHq9C — Penicillin Dion (@momshiedivine) November 25, 2026

“Baka pwedeng maulit ‘yung nangyari nung 2013???” an X user wrote.

baka pwedeng maulit un nangyari nun 2013??? 2013

Miss Universe – 3rd Runner Up

Miss International – Winner

Miss Supranational – Winner 2026

#MissUniverse – 3rd Runner Up

#MissInternational – [PENDING]

#MissSupranational – Winner LABAN!!!! Katrina Anne Johnson! — Macu 🌸🏳️‍🌈❤️💚💙 (@MacuNars) November 25, 2026

Others also shared clips of Katrina’s performance at Miss International 2026 to show their support for the Filipina bet.

“LABAN, MARENG KATRINA!!! IGANTI MO SI MARENG BEA SA MISS UNIVERSE KANINA,” an online user wrote.

LABAN MARENG KATRINA!!! IGANTI MO SI MARENG BEA SA MISS UNIVERSE KANINA 🥹🇵🇭✨ #MissInternational2026 https://t.co/p8kB5YD5q4 — ALTStarMagic 💫 (@AltStarMagic) November 25, 2026

“Ipaghiganti mo ang Philippines, Katrina Anne Johnson. Let’s Go!” another user exclaimed.

Katrina hopes to join the ranks of Gemma Cruz-Araneta, Aurora Pijuan, Melanie Marquez, Precious Lara Quigaman, Bea and Kylie Verzosa, who have all brought home the Miss International crown for the Philippines.