The start of a new culinary dynasty begins.

A new set of flavors has taken over Modern Shanghai, The Bistro Group’s Chinese restaurant, as it adopts a refreshed brand identity.

The restaurant has embraced the “Modern Chinese Comfort” concept in serving its Chinese dishes, according to marketing manager Alvin Villano.

“Modern Shang is entering its new era by connecting with its roots but also modernizing the food item so that it’s catering to the modern palate of the Filipinos,” Villano said.

“We’re entering a new era wherein we’re developing new dishes that are somehow affordable but, at the same time, are very quality,” he added.

Despite its refreshed identity, the restaurant continues to embody “gong xiang,” or the tradition of sharing food with one another.

Alongside familiar favorites such as crispy fried noodles, wok-fried beef with broccoli, roasted crispy pork and signature xiao long bao, executive chef Ben Lam has introduced new specialty dishes to the menu.

Guests can enjoy a new range of dishes, including Hong Kong noodles, stir-fried chives with fish cakes, stir-fried Chinese pork belly and Lam’s abalone selection.

Other additions include stir-fried vegetables with abalone, chicken with abalone and black beans, abalone with broccoli, chicken feet with abalone sauce and abalone fried rice.

Roast pork asado and braised pampano are also among the latest additions.

According to Lam, he incorporated his culinary expertise and Hong Kong-style cooking into the dishes.

“It’s my home style with my Hong Kong style cooking,” he said.

Like other restaurants under The Bistro Group, Modern Shanghai offers Chinese Faves All Day, where diners could choose a dim sum and an entree with a free drink.

The food and dining group also operates Watami, Italianni’s, Texas Roadhouse, TGI Fridays and other restaurant brands.