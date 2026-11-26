A street vendor’s apparent exhaustion was captured in a video that has since caught the attention of Filipinos.

Threads user Marie Salva shared the video on November 3, showing a man unintentionally dozing off while selling bibingka (baked rice cake) and tubig (roasted sticky sweet rice) at night.

“Oh, lalaban kayo? Hindi niyo kaya ‘to kung pasipagan lang din naman ang labanan…” she wrote, adding laughing emojis.

The video was accompanied by a text that reads: “Natutulog habang nagtitinda… ang hirap kumita ng pera…”

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“Support niyo na lang po product namin ni tatay, big help na po sa araw-araw na needs po… thank you po,” Salva added.

Her post has amassed 4,400 likes, 337 reposts and over 180 replies, with Filipinos reacting to the incident.

“Ta’s ‘yung mga demonyong politiko, nagnanakaw habang natutulog,” a Threads user wrote.

“Eto ‘yung mga taong lumalaban nang patas sa buhay. Big salute, sir,” another commented.

“Sana makita ‘to ng mga taong nasa pwesto at ‘yung tipong may puso pa nila. Pero mukhang malabo at pansarili lang nila iniisip nila,” a different Pinoy said.

“Good luck, kuya! Salute sa iyo dahil kahit gaano kahirap ang sitwasyon, lumalaban pa din kayo nang patas! Hiyang-hiya naman kami sa mga politiko, natutulog sa Kongreso at Senado,” another Threads user wrote.

“Dapat sila ang pinapayaman e, hindi mga buwayang uhaw sa pagnanakaw sa kaban ng bayan! God bless, tatay! Aayon din panahon sayo,” a different Threads user said.

Salva said the vendor can be found selling bibingka and tupig near the entrance of the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, specifically along Riverside. She added that they also have a social media page.

In another reply, Salva said that she and the vendor take turns selling their products.

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Street vendors earn a living through daily sales, operating from various setups such as stationary stalls, pushcarts and mobile units where they display their goods.

However, their earnings can fluctuate significantly depending on factors such as weather conditions, work and class suspensions, and road-clearing operations, which can affect their daily income.