Filipino pageant and runway coach Ian Mendajar congratulated his “kembot daughter,” Miss International 2026 Elizaveta Kuznetsova, on winning the crown at the 64th edition of the beauty pageant.

The “pasarela” coach shared photos of himself with the Moldovan beauty on social media on Wednesday, November 25, praising her historic win.

Elizaveta is the first Moldovan to be crowned Miss International.

“CONGRATULATIONS to my Moldovan Kembot Daughter, Elizaveta Kuznetsova, for winning MISS INTERNATIONAL 2026,” Ian wrote on social media.

He also acknowledged other members of Elizaveta’s team.

“Thank you, Liza, for the trust and patient working with me. Thank you, Reign Project Management, Jam Aquino, Paul Izon Reyes, for always believing in my talent. WE DID IT!” the pageant coach added.

Reign Project Management is a pageant management group based in Metro Manila that trains and manages beauty pageant delegates in areas such as “pasarela” or pageant walk, Q&A coaching, wardrobe styling, and stage presence.

Ian has previously trained beauty queens such as Gazini Ganados and Michelle Dee. He also trained Filipino-British model Christina Nadin, a Victoria’s Secret Angel who walked in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Aside from Ian, Elizaveta also received training from Tita Lavinia of Titas of Pageantry.

For the Miss International finals, she wore an evening gown designed by Filipino designer Louie Pangilinan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizaveta Kuznetsova (@elizaveta_ku.znetsova)

Elizaveta also wore a national costume designed by Filipino designer Er Stephen Alvarado, titled “Vine of Moldova.” The design was inspired by her country’s centuries-old winemaking traditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Er Stephen Alvarado (@erstephenalvarado_original)

While Elizaveta took home the crown, Philippine bet Katrina Johnson secured a spot in the Top 20.

READ: ‘Ipaghiganti mo ang PH’: Pinoys rally behind Katrina Johnson in Miss International 2026