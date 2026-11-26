— Jodie Foster was thrilled to star in Disney’s animated film “Hexed” because it puts three female witches at the center of the story.

“Witches are back,” Foster, who voices the villainous ruler of witches, Queen Celeste, told Reuters.

“I mean, why? Because they’re powerful, and we’ve been waiting for women’s power to be seen as a virtue instead of it being seen as a threat or a reason to push them down. So, long live witches,” she added.

“Hexed,” which arrives in theaters on November 25, is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason Hand and Josie Trinidad. The film follows Billie Doe, a teenager voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, who discovers she has magical powers that draw her into Hexe, the world of witches.

Other voice cast members include Rashida Jones as Alice Doe, Billie’s cautious mother, and Walton Goggins as Beef Roger, a three-eyed green cat.

For Steinfeld, voicing Billie offered her a chance to portray a Disney heroine who is far removed from the polished princess archetype.

“A different kind of powerful, with their hair a little messy and their clothes a little mismatched, and cool boots on with mismatched laces and some fun makeup and a braid in their hair,” the “Sinners” actor said. “This sort of perfectly imperfect young girl.”

While the movie centers on Billie’s coming-of-age journey, it also explores her mother’s personal growth.

“So, in this journey of self-discovery, it’s not only for Billie,” Veerasunthorn said. “We’re giving Alice an opportunity to be able to find out who she can be.”

Jones said Alice’s growth ultimately comes from learning to let go.

“She does kind of give up control because she understands her daughter is becoming an adult and she has to make decisions for herself,” Jones said.

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross; editing by Lincoln Feast