A former overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) received an early birthday gift when he finally claimed his lotto winnings after a 12-year legal battle over a ticket that had been partially burned by a clothes iron.

Antonio Mendoza of Batangas is now a millionaire after receiving his long-overdue Lotto 6/42 winnings amounting to P14,357,281.28, or approximately P14.3 million.

The original prize was P12,391,600, but increased to P14.3 million due to the accrued 6% annual legal interest.

Mendoza received the check from Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Melquiades Robles on Wednesday, November 25, a day before his 59th birthday.

He was also the first lotto winner to publicly disclose his identity during a formal prize turnover ceremony.

Mendoza reportedly considers his winnings an early Christmas blessing and a retirement fund after years of working in the Middle East.

The winner was also welcomed with a birthday cake when he claimed his long-awaited prize.

“Happy birthday, Antonio! Sana’y mas marami pang masasayang taon at biyayang dumating sa buhay mo!” Robles said in a Facebook post.

The PSCO said Mendoza’s rights as a legitimate jackpot winner, were upheld and protected despite the partially burned ticket, in accordance with the Supreme Court‘s ruling and the Commission on Audit‘s (COA) approval.

What happened?

On Oct. 2, 2014, Mendoza placed three bets for the Lotto 6/42 draw through “lucky pick” option at a lotto outlet in Batangas.

The following morning, he learned that one of his number combinations had won. However, his granddaughter had crumpled the thermal paper ticket.

In an attempt to salvage the ticket, Mendoza’s daughter ironed the ticket with a piece of cloth placed over it for protection.

However, the attempt was unsuccesful, leaving the ticket partially burned. Other details required by the PCSO to validate the ticket and process the prize claim were also erased.

On Oct. 5, 2014, Mendoza submitted a handwritten account of the incident to the PCSO office in Mandaluyong City.

Fifteen days later, the agency informed him that he could no longer claim the prize because it could not validate the partially burned ticket.

Mendoza then brought the case to court. The Regional Trial Court ruling in his favor in 2019, a decision later upheld by the Court of Appeals in 2020.

In 2023, the Supreme Court ordered the PCSO to pay Mendoza the jackpot prize, along with 6% annual legal interest. The ruling became final in 2024.

On November 5 this year, the Commission on Audit granted Mendoza’s claim, authorizing payment subject to the availability of funds and compliance with auditing and accounting rules.

Mendoza expressed gratitude for the court ruling, saying he had been struggling financially before finally receiving his winnings.

“Hindi naman ako pinabayaan ng Panginoon. May trabaho hanggang sa nitong huli, nagkasabay-sabay na ang utang, nakasangla ang bahay ko panggastos-gastos,” Mendoza was quoted as saying.

He plans to invest his winnings in the vehicle buy-and-sell business.

“Mahilig ako sa negosyo. Ine-negosyo ko lang para kumita,” Mendoza shared.

Lotto tickets

According to the PCSO, lotto winners must keep their tickets in good condition, as these will undergo validation through a machine.

If the ticket gets wet, crumpled or defaced, the machine will not be able to read its number combination and serial number.

Bettors are also advised to sign the back of their tickets upon purchase, as only the person whose signature appears on the

The PSCO said lotto tickets are printed on thermal paper, which is sensitive to heat and moisture. It also reminded bettors to keep their tickets away from heat and direct sunlight.