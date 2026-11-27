A transport terminal in Mandaluyong City drew online scrutiny after a Filipino questioned its condition in a social media post.

Threads user Edwin Choy shared photos of the “Mandaluyong City Grand Transport Terminal” on Tuesday, November 24, questioning its name given its apparent state.

“Lakas ng loob tawagin na Mandaluyong City Grand Transport Terminal. Converted open lot sa Boni Station na lubak-lubak at maputik kapag umulan. Ano po ‘yung GRAND diyan?” he wrote.

The word “grand” is an adjective that means large and impressive in size, scope, or conception. It can also refer to something lavish or elaborate.

Meanwhile, Boni Station is a Metro Rail Transit (MRT) station located along EDSA, near Boni Avenue in Mandaluyong.

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Another online user said the terminal should be properly “fixed” before being opened to the commuting public.

“Dapat sinimento muna ‘yan lahat then ginawang covered terminal. Para di maputik at kawawa mga commuters. Tapos sa gabi, walang gaanong ilaw… Umaasa sila sa ilaw ng billboard,” the Threads user wrote.

“Salamat, may nag-post din! Umayos naman ng konti ang traffic flow kasi hindi na sa tapat ng Mercury Drug bababa ng pasahero, pero sobrang nakaka-dismaya pa rin kasi ganito ang itsura. I hope na ayusin nila to. Sobrang putik ‘pag umulan, maraming natatapilok kasi napakalubak, pwede pa ma-improve ‘yung flow ng tricycle at jeep,” another Pinoy reacted.

“Totoo po, sobrang putik diyan, may sinemento na part pero kakarampot. Ang hirap din ng pila, matatamaan ka ng sasakyan kapag bumwelta,” a different Threads user wrote.

“Grand na ‘yan? Mas maganda pa yun TODA terminal sa Anabu, Imus, hahaha,” another Threads user wrote.

“Lubak-lubak na walang proper pilahan at tawiran [or] daanan ng tao kasi ‘yun din pasukan at labasan ng jeep. Hindi siyaaaa grand, emeged!” another said.

“Nakakaloka diyan, ‘di mo mawari saan pupwesto, may pila ng tao sa elevator pataas ng MRT, may bumababa at umaakyat ng hagdan from [or] to MRT and may pila sa jeep. Nag-cla-clash na sila, wala pang bubong. Manda, ano na?” a different Threads user commented.

Others, meanwhile, provided additional details about the terminal.

“Ang pagkakaalam ko, by next year pa gagawin at bibigyan ng budget. Second half of 2026 lang ‘yan binuksan. May magandang plano naman daw, sabi ng mga drivers na nakausap ko,” a Threads user wrote.

“Pero totoo, paldo ang mga Abalos kasi sa kanila na pagmamay-ari ang lupa na ‘yan (sabi ng mga driver, I stand corrected if mali ako). Bakanteng lote ‘yan for several years,” the Threads user added.

Another Threads user claimed that the terminal is privately owned.

“If not mistaken, private ‘yang terminal. TODA ang may-ari… kasi look mo ‘yung mga drivers. Nagbabayad ng fee kada daan sa gate. I could be wrong though. Pero totoo din naman na BOOLOK ABALOS! Char, not char,” the Threads user wrote.

A transport terminal is a facility where passengers board and alight from public utility vehicles.

Meanwhile, Mandaluyong recently drew criticism for distributing hybrid sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to its barangays, with some Filipinos saying the resources should instead be allocated to improving the city’s infrastructure, among other concerns.

The city government said the vehicles would be strictly used for official duties, including community patrols and emergency response.