A social media user called out the person behind a radio station’s Facebook account after receiving a lewd message in response to her Facebook Story.

Keigh Pascual, a triathlete affiliated with the Camarines Sur Tri Team, shared on Thursday, November 26, that the administrator of the “RadyoPilipinas Naga” Facebook account sent her a sexually suggestive message in response to her Story.

In the Facebook Story, Pascual was wearing a sleeveless top while holding a cake and balloons.

“Hapi bday po. Patikim naman ng hiwa mo,” the account said.

“Cake,” it added.

Pascual found the message offensive, describing it as obscene.

“Babati na lang, bastos pa. Partida maayos pa ang damit ko diyan,” she wrote on Threads, sharing a screengrab of the message.

View on Threads

Pascual later shared that the admin of the Facebook account claimed it had been “hacked.”

In a message to her, the administrator said another device or person had gained access to their account, adding that they did not know who was responsible.

The Facebook account, which is friends with Pascual, also has a corresponding Facebook page under the name “Radyo Pilipino Naga.”

“Humihingi po kami ng pasensya sa lahat ng nakakita at naapektuhan. Naiintindihan po namin ang inyong galit at pagkadismaya. Inaayos na po namin ang account at sisiguraduhing hindi na ito mauulit,” the admin of the Facebook account said.

“Na-hack po account namin, Ma’am. Sorry po talaga,” they added.

View on Threads

“Nakapag-message kayo sa friend ko na nag-report tapos sakin, hindi? Wow?” she wrote in another comment.

Pascual said she went to the police to file a report over the message, which she believed violated Republic Act No. 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act.

In her report, she described the message as “offensive, inappropriate, and disrespectful, particularly because of its sexually suggestive and degrading nature.”

She also said the message “caused her considerable emotional distress and discomfort, as she felt disrespected and offended by the inappropriate remark, especially since it was her birthday, a day that was supposed to be a happy and meaningful occasion for her.”

“First step,” she said on Threads, sharing a picture of her police report.

View on Threads

The Safe Spaces Act penalizes gender-based online sexual harassment, which includes “unwanted sexual, misogynistic, transphobic, homophobic, and sexist remarks and comments online, whether publicly or through direct and private messages.”

Those found guilty may face a fine ranging from P100,000 to P500,000, imprisonment, or both, depending on the applicable penalties.