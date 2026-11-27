Comedian JP Aguilera of Pencilbox Comedy defended his controversial post about playgrounds, which some people perceived as a sexual reference about children.

The comedian drew attention after posting the following on Facebook: “Sabi ng doktor ko, watch what you eat, kaso kumokonti na ’yung mga playground.”

The post did not sit well with some Filipinos, who interpreted it as an inappropriate sexual reference about children.

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Lawyer Carlo Ybanez was among those who criticized the comedian, calling the post a “pedophile joke.”

“So, nag-viral nga ang ‘joke’ ng comedian na si JP Aguilera ng Pencilbox Comedy. Sabi nya: ‘Sabi ng doktor ko, watch what you eat, kaso kumokonti na ‘yong mga playground,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Hindi niyo gets? Ang playground ay lugar ng mga bata. Watch what you eat daw kasi pinapanuod niya mga bata. Kayo na mag-conclude kung ano ibig niyang sabihin. Ako, hindi ako natawa.

Pedophile joke ito. Kapag ginagawang punchline ang pang-aabuso sa bata, nano-normalize natin ito,” Ybanez added.

The issue also caught the attention of the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC), which urged content creators to be “responsible” when producing content.

“The remark uses playgrounds and their association with children as a sexual reference, raising serious concerns about the use of minors as subjects of sexualized humor,” the organization said in a statement.

“Children should never be reduced to objects of sexual innuendo or made the subject of jokes that trivialize their vulnerability. While comedy is a form of creative expression, it does not exempt performers, writers, and production groups from exercising judgment and responsibility,” CWC added.

“When sexual references involving children are presented as entertainment, they risk making inappropriate attitudes toward minors seem acceptable and normal,” it continued.

The organization also cited Republic Act No. 11930, or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.

“Furthermore, Section 4 (n) of Republic Act No. 11930, or the Anti-OSAEC and Anti-CSAEM Law, strictly prohibits the act of sexualizing children by presenting them as objects of sexual fantasy, or making them conversational subjects of sexual fantasies, in any online or digital platform,” CWC said.

CWC Director and Undersecretary Angelo Tapales also stressed that “a child’s dignity and safety should never be turned into material for a laugh.”

“We recognize the importance of creative freedom, but it must be exercised with social responsibility. The fact that something is delivered as a joke does not erase its implications or make it harmless. Those who create and distribute content must understand that their words can shape how society views and treats children,” he said.

‘Dark humor’

Aguilera appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation on Friday, November 27, after being issued a subpoena over his controversial post.

He defended the post, describing it as “dark humor.”

The comedian also noted the “very erratic nature,” of the online world, adding that he was not surprised by the public’s reaction to his post.

Aguilera said he was grateful for the opportunity to appear before the NBI and properly explain his side.

“I can say for myself na I am confident wala akong ginawang mali. Ano siya eh, part siya ng dark humor na joke. So parang, sometimes, ginagamit natin ‘yung comedy to bring light, bring awareness to certain topics na hindi natin masyadong… na hindi tayo comfortable i-discuss,” he said.

Dark humor has been defined by psychologists as “humor that treats sinister subjects like death, disease, deformity, handicap or warfare with bitter amusement and presents such tragic, distressing or morbid topics in humorous terms.”

In its statement, the CWC called for Aguilera and Pencilbox Comedy to “seriously reflect on the implications of the material and exercise greater responsibility in their future performances and content.”

“Comedy should challenge ideas, entertain audiences, and encourage discussion without relying on references that objectify or sexualize children,” the org said.