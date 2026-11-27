Soft girlie this Christmas?

December gets a softer, more feminine touch with a new collection by Danish fashion designer Cecilie Bahnsen, featuring cozy pieces and cold-weather essentials for women and young girls.

The Fall/Winter 2026 collection of Bahnsen with Uniqlo was launched today, November 27.

Designed by the Copenhagen-based designer, the collection features soft fleece and cold-weather accessories combined with feminine details and playful silhouettes.

Mina Cunanan, PR and Sustainability Manager of Uniqlo Philippines, said the collaboration aims to bring a “designer premium flair” to the brand’s clothing items.

“We are bringing her signature feminine design and Uniqlo’s lifewire philosophy of simplicity, quality, and functionality with this capsule collection,” she said.

Bahnsen, founder of the luxury label Cecilie Bahnsen, is known for her Scandinavian minimalism and couture-level craftsmanship, which she incorporates into contemporary silhouettes. She previously collaborated with Uniqlo for its Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

“Fluffy, warm fleece has a certain nostalgic charm, and for me, it’s a staple item essential for the season. This collection expresses femininity that women and girls of all ages can enjoy,” Bahnsen said.

Soft girl starter pack

The collection, which marks the second collaboration between Uniqlo and Bahnsen, features 14 items.

Its color palette draws inspiration from Nordic winters, with shades of black, dark navy, heather gray and pale pink. Floral embroidery is also featured throughout the collection.

For women, the collection includes a pile-lined fleece cropped vest and a fleece jacket, along with a sheer long-sleeve T-shirt and a fleece skirt.

Other pieces include HEATTECH socks, HEATTECH high socks, HEATTECH knitted gloves, and a fleece hat.

For young girls, the collection features a pile-lined fleece vest, fleece jacket, long-sleeve T-shirt, fleece skort, HEATTECH socks and knitted mittens.

The full collection is available at select branches of the clothing brand, including the Manila Global Flagship Store, SM City North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Greenhills Mall, SM Aura Premier, BGC High Street, Power Plant Mall, SM City Cebu, SM Lanang Premier, Nuvali Roadside, and Alabang Westgate Roadside, as well as through the Uniqlo online shop.

Selected items are also available at other branches nationwide.

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