A new campaign explores the idea of being present in everyday experiences, from fast-paced activities and spontaneous encounters to quieter moments spent pursuing personal interests.

Titled “Live for the Moment,” the campaign by ZYN centers on the importance of recognizing everyday experiences and being attentive to the moments people share with others.

The campaign also coincides with the introduction of a limited-edition red can for the brand’s Cool Breeze variant. The packaging features a bold red design inspired by the pace of modern life, giving the product a distinct visual identity.

The limited-edition packaging became available in Metro Manila on October 24 before rolling out nationwide on October 26.

Nicotine pouches are smoke-free and ash-free products designed to be placed under the upper lip. The Cool Breeze variant is available in 3mg and 6mg nicotine strengths.

The limited-edition cans were distributed through selected retailers, including IQOS Stores, Lighters Galore and participating convenience stores nationwide.

Nicotine is addictive, and smoke-free products are not risk-free.