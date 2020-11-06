Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Enchong Dee’s ‘Alter Me’ trailer exposes ‘alter world’

Streaming entertainment service last Tuesday dropped the trailer of Filipino film “Alter Me.”

The Netflix film stars Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Enchong Dee. It is directed by RC Delos Reyes and written by Danno Christoper Mariquit.

It follows the life of an HR manager who seeks the mentorship of a coveted escort to better connect with other people and her own emotions. However, he soon opens her heart to unexpected feelings.

“Nowadays, in the advent of technology and social media, we put on different masks and we create our own worlds. Hoping, that in that world we would be able to find the love and fulfillment we have always been seeking. Not realizing that the true change or ‘altering’ we have to do is always dependent on who we are and how honest we are to ourselves,” Delos Reyes said.

The director said he is delighted that his third film is given a platform on the streaming giant and it will stream across Asia.

“Now that cinemas are closed, it is a struggle for filmmakers like me to find a platform on where to tell our stories. So when my producers told me that my third film–Alter Me is now a Netflix Film that will be streaming across Asia, I was jumping out of joy. For that only goes to show that there is no way for us to stop telling our stories,” he said.

The streaming giant also gave a glimpse of the film mid-October with photo releases. It also released a key art on Wednesday.

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on November 5. —Rosette Adel