New anime series ‘DOTA: Dragon’s blood’ based on ‘DOTA 2’ coming to Netflix

There is an upcoming anime series based on the popular global video-game DOTA 2 franchise by Valve.

The eight-episode anime series called “DOTA: Dragon’s blood” is premiering on streaming entertainment service Netflix worldwide on March 25.

The streaming giant also released a teaser art and video on Wednesday.

It said that the fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world.

After encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined

Meanwhile, DOTA 2, launched in 2011, is one of the leading online games in the world, hosting millions of players daily and holding multiple records for top e-sports tournament prize earnings.

DOTA 2 universe

The series’ showrunner and executive producer Ashley Edward Miller said fans will love how the team have imagined the DOTA 2 universe for the film.

She said that they have “woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters.”

“The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions,” Miller also behind “X-Men: First Class,” “Thor

and “Black Sails” added.

Aside from Miller, renowned studio MIR also behind “The Legend of Korra” and Netflix’s “Voltron: Legendary Defender” is responsible for the animation of “DOTA: Dragon’s Blood.” Ryu Ki Hyun is also among its co-executive producer. —Rosette Adel