Trailer reveal: ‘In the Heights’ based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical

Warner Bros. Pictures early this week released a vibrant and rousing trailer of “In the Heights” based on Lin Manuel-Miranda’s award-winning musical stage play.

“In the Heights” stars Anthony Ramos (“A Star is Born,” Broadway’s “Hamilton”), Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton,” “BlacKkKlansman”), singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barerra (TV’s “Vida”), Olga Merediz (Broadway’s “In the Heights”), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway’s “Rent”), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway’s “Matilda the Musical”), Stephanie Beatriz (TV’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Dascha Polanco (TV’s “Orange is the New Black”) and Jimmy Smits (the “Star Wars” films).

It is directed by John M. Chu, who also helmed “Crazy Rich Asians.” He directed it from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

It is also based on the musical stage play, with music and lyrics by Miranda, book by Hudes and concept by Miranda.

The musical reaped awards at the 62nd annual Tony Awards in 2008. It won four Tonys — best original score, best musical, best choreography and best orchestrations. Miranda was the youngest winner for best original score at the age of 28.

“In the Heights” fuses Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

The film was shot in New York, primarily on location in the dynamic community of Washington Heights.

In the film, magnetic bodega owner Usnayi, played by Ramos, saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life in Washington Heights.

“In the Heights” was also produced by Miranda and Hudes, together with Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs. David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick likewise served as executive producers.

The film will be distributed worldwide including the Philippines by Warner Bros. —Rosette Adel

