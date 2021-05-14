After ‘Binibini’s’ success, Zack Tabudlo releases anthemic track ‘Hindi ko Kaya’

Filipino alt-pop hitmaker Zack Tabudlo is back with another anthemic single.

On Friday, Tabudlo dropped his new single “Hindi Ko Kaya” which is about letting go of pride and coming to terms with moving on from a failed romance.

He wrote the new song after a break up.

“Hindi Ko Kaya is about the realization of how much you miss love—the intimacy, the sacrifices, and the memories that you’ve shared together as a couple,” Tabudlo said.

“These thoughts came rushing in unexpectedly, but then you realize that you can’t live without the person anymore. It’s too late to bring everything back,” he added.

Tabudlo’s new track brings back the nostalgic boom of alternative rock in the Philippines.

“In terms of production, I really went with Orange and Lemons/Eheads type of vibe. The guitar rhythms, layers and drums are the main highlights of the song, giving off a laid-back feel that’s easy to sing along with,” he said.

“Hindi Ko Kaya,” released under Island Records Philippines and MCA Music Inc., also came with a lyric video. It has gained more than 120,400 views, as of writing.

It was released after the success of his hits Binibini ” and “ Nangangamba .”

Both songs have charted on Spotify Top 50 and Viral charts encompassing six countries, including the Philippines, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The music videos of the two tracks earned 13 and 11 million views, respectively.

“Binibini” music video was directed by Dan Villegas and stars Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin. It is still on the top 8 trending videos of YouTube Philippines.

Tabudlo said he is currently working on an album which will be released soon. Likewise, he is recording new songs that will be part of “something special.”

“That’s all I have to say for now. I’m excited for people to see what we’ve been working on for the past few months,” he said. —Rosette Adel

