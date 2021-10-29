SB19 drops arcade game-inspired music video of ‘Bazinga’

Multi-awarded Filipino pop supergroup SB19 on Friday evening released the music video for the “Bazinga,” the third single off their critically acclaimed EP, Pagsibol.

In the new music video, the chart-topping boyband could be seen defeating their enemies in an arcade combat game.

The music video addressed the critics who have been throwing criticisms against the quintet since they started their musical career.

Sony Music said the track itself response to the hate prevalent online.

“One way to lighten the load is by writing a song that proves that we won’t back down to the negative comments and we’ll persevere,” the P-pop group said.

“As it says from the lyrics, ‘Hate niyo’y gasolina’ – we continue to flourish and emerge as better individuals, despite the hostility,” they added.

Set in an underground combat zone, the music video is directed by Jonathan Tal Placido, and co-directed by Chapters, the production team behind their post-apocalyptic “What?” video.

SB19 member Justin de Dios also helped conceptualize the material, which blends themes of graffiti, gaming, and superhero noir against a chaotic but visually interesting anti-establishment backdrop.

The music video released at 7 p.m. has garnered more than 10,000 views on YouTube as of writing.

SB19 on the rise

The release of “Bazinga” came after the boyband earned nomination at the prestigious MTV Europe Music Awards for Best Southeast Asia act.

SB19 said being nominated alongside the region’s biggest names is already an achievement, and makes them work even harder to put the Filipino music on the international map.

“The BBMA nomination was a big, big thing for us already. Now being nominated for the EMAs, which is another prestigious and well-known award-giving body, has us so overjoyed,” the group said.

“And being backed up by our loved ones, and A’TIN, further motivates us to keep pushing on. We hope to keep up the traction and to hit our goals of introducing Philippine music globally,” they added.

Aside from the new music video, SB19 and their label, Sony Music Philippines, is also set to release an exclusive line of merch slated to drop before Christmas.

“This line of merch is different from those previously available, and it went through a lot of revisions and quality checks to ensure that the products are top-notch. The look and feel is premium, plus fans can’t get these items anywhere else,” Sony Music Philippines representative said.

SB19 will also headline “Our Zone 2021: Anniversary Concert.” This special event that would stream online, marks the group’s third anniversary celebration. It would feature performances, games, special guests, and surprises.

It would stream on November 27 and 28 at 5 p.m.

Fans can avail the tickets at ktx.ph and www.sb19ozone.com. —Rosette Adel