Son’s love for mother featured in Antoinette Jadaone new short film ad

Award-winning director Antoinette Jadaone released a heart-tugging short film for a canned goods brand that tackled a son’s love for his mother.

Century Tuna released this video on January 5. It had since racked up over 3.2 million views and 14,000 reactions on Facebook.

“Para kanino ang lakas mo?” the caption reads, with the hashtag #CenturyTunaLoveStrong.

The two-minute film titled “Dahilan” tells the story of a man who prepares for a heartfelt date with his mother after a day of working out.

In the video, it was shown that the son carried his mother upstairs until they reach the rooftop where their special date took place.

His mother was already in a wheelchair and couldn’t walk anymore.

This scene was juxtaposed to his mother carrying him years ago when he was younger.

The mother then got emotional when her son showed her their meal.

“Sa’yo ako humuhugot ng lakas. Kahit ang bigat ng mundo, kinakaya ko. Kasi ‘Ma, kinaya mo,” the son said.

This campaign immediately caught online users’ attention, saying the ad made them emotional.

The Facebook comments section were filled with cheers for the advertisement.

“Heartwarming video (heart eyes emojis and claps),” one Facebook user said.

Others also shared who their source of strength are in their lives.

“God Bless to all the parents who sacrifice for their love ones (heart emoji),” a Facebook user said.

In a statement, Jadaone shared that she wanted to show a different aspect of strength in her short film.

“Sa panahon ngayon, we must be strong – not just physically but also mentally, and not just for ourselves but also for the people we love. Humuhugot tayo ng lakas sa isa’t isa,” the director was quoted in a report as saying.

Jadaone is a well-known director and screenwriter for teleseryes and movies.

Among the films she helmed include “That Thing Called Tadhana,” “Fan Girl,” “Alone/Together” and “Never Not Love You,” among many others.