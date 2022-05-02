‘Para sa kinabukasan’: Pinoy artists remind voters to choose leaders wisely

“Iboto ang tapat at nararapat.”

Macoy Dubs, Yeng Constantino, Kean Cipriano, Kokoy de Santos and other personalities called on Filipino voters to reflect on their preferred leader and choose those with clear platforms for the country in the next six years.

All of them appeared in the video “Kinabukasan” uploaded by Pinoy Rap Radio on Sunday.

“Bumoto para sa kinabukasan ng bayan, hindi ng iilan,” its caption said.

The video urges Filipinos to encourage voters to be wise in choosing their president and vice-president in the 2022 national elections and to consider the country’s future.

They also emphasized how people’s choices will significantly change individual fates once a new administration sets in and with it, new policies that will govern Filipinos’ lives.

Among the artists expressing their views are the following:

Singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino

Actor, singer, dancer, and commercial model Kokoy de Santos

Actor and commercial model Elijah Canlas

Actress and former courtside reporter Aiyana Perlas

Musician and actor Kean Cipriano

Theater, film and TV actor Cedric Juan

Actress and Kendo athlete Karen Toyoshima

Comedian and content creator Mark “Macoy Dubs” Averilla

In the video, they reflect on how the country’s economy, livelihood and state will depend on who the voters will choose for their next president.

The artists also reminded voters to be critical of the electoral bets and not consider those with a “history of theft and deception.”

“Puwedeng sa isang pagkakamali ngayon eleksyon, na sa isang sablay na desisyon ngayong eleksyon, makakabalik sa puwesto ang mga kawatan. Ang mga kawatan na uunahing tumaba ang bulsa nila kaysa sa gutom ng mga taong bayan,” they said.

“Pagtatakpan nila ang mga dati nilang kasalanan at uulitin ang mga pag-aabuso sa ating bayan. Nakakatakot na baka kagaya noon, iiwan nila tayong mahirap. Matapos ang ilang dekada ng pagnananakaw at pagpapasasa sa kapangyarihan,” the artists added.

Pinoy Rap Radio also linked another video in the comments section.

“‘Wag magpaloko. Malinaw na malinaw ang mga senyales,” it wrote.

Filipinos will vote for their next set of leaders this May 9, 2022.

Those running for presidency are former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, labor leader Leody De Guzman, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., businessman Faisal Mangondato, physician Jose Montemayor, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

On the other hand, vice presidential candidates are Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), former congressman Walden Bello, radio commentator Rizalito David, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, economist Manny SD Lopez, physician Willie Ong, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, lawyer Carlos Serapio, and Senate President Tito Sotto III.