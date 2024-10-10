‘Laging Kasama’: 7-Eleven marks 40th anniversary with video tribute for ‘everyday connections’

A convenience store chain touched the souls of the netizens with its anniversary video featuring a heartwarming bond between a father and son.

7-Eleven marked its 40th year with its first-ever video story, “Laging Kasama,” that centers on Tatay Albert and his son Raymart, who faced difficulties in life that challenged their relationship.

In the three-minute video directed by Victor Villanueva, known for his indie film “Patay na si Hesus,” Tatay Albert (played by Benjie Belena) and young Raymart (played by Lucas Martin) hang out together at the convenience store.

They share snacks and meals available at their “paboritong kapitbahay,” like Big Bite and Crunch Time meals.

However, they spent less time with each other after Tatay Albert lost his job and focused more on meeting the needs of the family.

Before adult Raymart (played by Jeremy Mayores) moved out of their house to go to college, Tatay Albert invited his son to bond at the convenience store like their “dating gawi.”

Despite their distance and busy lifestyle, Tatay Albert and Raymart managed to hang out with one another even if they were not on each other’s side.

The tribute video resonated with some Filipinos who had their own memories with their loved ones at the convenience store.

“Naalala ko si mama kada may dadaanan kaming [7-Eleven], kakain kami ng hotdog, siopao, at cup noodles. Ngayon, wala na si mama,” an online user commented on a post of the 7-Eleven Philippines Facebook page.

“Parang kami lang ng anak ko. Food buddy ko sa 7-Eleven,” another Facebook user stated.

The tribute video has so far garnered 504,000 views.

It was followed up by another video showing older Tatay Albert and older Raymart.

“Dumaan man ang maraming taon, Si Tatay Albert pa rin ang superhero ni Raymart hanggang ngayon,” the caption read.

7-Eleven opened its first franchise in the country in 1984 under Philippine Seven Corporation. The largest convenience store chain currently has at least 4,000 stores nationwide and around 84,000 stores globally.