This Love Month, Interaksyon dives into the intriguing question: Can exes truly be friends?

“Ex Ex Lovers” stars Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal and Domnic Ochoa, as well as host Tim Yap, shared their thoughts on whether it is possible to maintain a platonic relationship with someone after a breakup.

Watch as they open up about friendships after romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interaksyon (@interaksyon)

— Video by Anjilica Andaya